Riverside Theatres Digital Presents Rising Singer & Songwriter Odette

On Sunday 6h September at 7pm, Riverside Theatres Digital will present singer-songwriter Odette, live streamed to audiences' homes, in a one-show only performance at Riverside Theatres in Parramatta.

Growing up in a melting pot of culture and influences, Odette was introduced to her emotive use of instruments by her South African mother and Jazz pianist father. Her worldy-wise and astute songwriting has made her a household name in both the Australian and international music scene.

The release of her highly acclaimed debut 'To A Stranger' sparked a legion of growing fans and admirers resulting in the record amassing nearly 45 million streams, two triple j Hottest 100 entries and two nominations in at the 2018 ARIA's including "Breakthrough Artist".

The team at Riverside Theatres continue to work hard to create Riverside Theatres Digital, a unique viewing experience, ensuring audiences can stay connected and entertained. The concerts are a series of multi-camera events, streaming once only, direct from the theatre. Odette is Choose What You Pay with ticket prices starting at $18

What: Odette - Riverside Theatres Digital

When: 7pm AEST on Sunday 6th September

Where: https://riversideparramatta.com.au

Tickets: Choose What You Pay from $18

