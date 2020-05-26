Riverside Theatres Debit Digital Series YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE

Following the announcement of Riverside Theatres Digital, Riverside Theatres are thrilled to announce the first concert in the brand new series of specially produced digital concerts, You'll never walk alone, which streams live at 5pm on Sunday 31st May.

You'll Never Walk Alone sees Helpmann Award-winner and Riverside favourite Luke Joslin (Les Misérables (Director) Avenue Q, Shrek)directing the highs and lows of your favourite musical theatre songs performed by friends Rachael Beck (Barnum,The Circus Musical, Me and My left brain (film), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), Daniel Belle (Ten Tenors, Les Misérables), Michael Cormick (Beauty and the Beast, The Phantom of the Opera), Robert McDougall, Penny McNamee, with legendary musical director Michael Tyack AM on piano.

The team at Riverside Theatres have worked hard to create this brand-new unique viewing experience, ensuring audiences can stay connected and entertained over this time. The concerts will be fully live multi camera events, streaming once only. You'll never walk alone is 'Choose what you pay' ticketing with a minimum ticket price of only $12.

You'll Never Walk Alone - Riverside Theatres Digital

5pm Sunday May 31

https://riversideparramatta.com.au

Tickets: Starting from $12

