Rehearsals Begin for GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL at Hayes Theatre Co.

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Rehearsals have commenced for the hilarious hit Broadway musical Gutenberg! The Musical! which opens at the Hayes Theatre on April 10. Directed by Richard Carroll (Pirates of Penzance, Murder for Two) this joyously funny and stupidly clever musical from the book writers of Beetlejuice gets its first Australian production since it broke Broadway records in 2024.

Starring as best friends Doug and Bud are Sydney Theatre Award winners Stephen Anderson (Titanique) and Ryan González (In The Heights).

Anderson is a NIDA graduate who most recently played Donny in Sydney Theatre Company's world premiere adaptation of The Shiralee. Prior to this, he played Ruth Dewitt Bukater in Titanique, which earned him a Sydney Theatre Award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role in a Musical. Stephen played Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and was an original cast member of the Australian production of Matilda the Musical playing Sergei, as well as understudying Miss Trunchbull and Mr Wormwood.

Ryan González is a dynamic triple-threat performer with a career spanning cabaret, film and theatre. They are most known for their Sydney Theatre Award-winning role as Usnavi in In The Heights across Australia. Ryan recently performed in Calamity Jane at the Sydney Opera House and is the Choreographer and Assistant Director of Head Over Heels, currently playing at the Hayes. Later this year, Ryan will also appear the upcoming World Premiere production of Mackenzie for Bell Shakespeare.

Standby Bud/Doug is Daniel Raso (Beetlejuice, Jesus Christ Superstar).

Director Richard Caroll said “This show is so brilliantly written - it's a gift to any director or performer who loves comedy, and Stephen and Ryan have been making me tear up with laughter since they first walked into rehearsals. I just marvel at the way they work so hard, and yet make it look so easy. That's the key to great comedy, and I think we all need some of that at the moment. These two are going to be a double-act for the ages.”

Fresh off its hit Broadway success, Gutenberg! The Musical! is an outrageously clever and frequently absurd comedy that affectionately spoofs the world of musical theatre. Written by Tony and Emmy Award nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King, this love letter to friendship and wild ambition is told through the lens of two aspiring writers, Bud and Doug, earnestly pitching their highly inaccurate musical about the invention of the printing press, blending infectious enthusiasm, witty songs, and mind-boggling 'historical' twists”.

Guttenberg! The Musical! is an irresistibly irreverent celebration of creativity, resilience, and the sheer joy of putting on a show - even when no one asked you to.