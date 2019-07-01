PACT Centre For Emerging Artists Presents PACT Salon: RECLAIM

PACT Centre for Emerging Artists will present PACT Salon: RECLAIM on Saturday 27th July as part of their celebrated Salon series - one night only mini festivals showcasing eclectic new works.

RECLAIM champions all things empowering and unbound, led by one of Sydney's leading choreographers and dancers, Sela Vai, and her artistic development program You Therefore She.

Challenging the conventional idea of femininity and celebrating the diversity of strength of the feminine identity, RECLAIM invites audiences to connect with, empower and celebrate womxn through movement pieces, music and art.

The night includes live music by Mirrah and Spvrrow, VJing by Lunar Sequence, a DJ set by munaaasib and photography by Christina Appel.

RECLAIM has been curated by Sydney-based creatives Ayeesha Ash and Sela Vai. Ash is an actor, director and the Artistic Director of Black Birds, a company whose work dissects and documents the female Black and Brown diasporic experience in Australia through art and performance. Vai is a movement artist who runs an artistic development program for dance creatives called You Therefore She which aims to connect, upskill and empower womxn of all walks of life, inclusive of those who identify as femme or non-binary.

Ash said, "RECLAIM is an exciting event for Black Birds as it's our first curatorial collaboration with Sela Vai. RECLAIM is a celebration of femininity and feminine power in all its forms. Audiences can expect a wild and empowering night featuring works by some of Sydney's most vibrant artists."

Curated By: Ayeesha Ash and Sela Vai

Artists: Adri Detar, Areta Tjoe, Ashley Darbyshire, Catherine Cvetko, Christie Lucas, Christina Appel, Christine Wang, Emily Havea, Fetu Taku, Hana Truban, Hayden Campbell, Laura Dimas, Lunar Sequence, Maddie Smith, Maggie Xu, Marisa Clarke, Mel Markos, Mirrah, Moana-Nui Berryman, Monique Aquaro, munaaasib, Olivia Hadley, Romauli Simatupang, Spvrrow, Tania Praiz Rees, Vivian Tran, and Vivienne Lee.

Tickets: $15 via www.pact.net.au or $20 at the door

Accessibility: This event is wheelchair accessible, however it involves audiences walking through the building as well as standing and/or sitting on the floor. Please contact PACT staff before the event to discuss your access requirements. PACT accepts Companion Cards.

PACT Salon: RECLAIM is supported by the City of Sydney through the Cultural Grants Program, Create NSW and the Erko Hotel.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You