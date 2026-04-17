Original JERSEY BOYS Stars Will Reunite For Concert at Palais Theatre

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Jersey Forever will reunite the original four stars of the record breaking, mega hit musical Jersey Boys – Bobby Fox, Glaston Toft, Scott Johnston and Stephen Mahy – in a one-off special live concert on August 7 at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda.

It's been over 15 years since the ground-breaking premiere Melbourne production of Jersey Boys at the Princess Theatre and the four original stars of the musical are back and better than ever. They will be joining forces again to bring the very best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in a live concert experience like only they know how.

The concert will feature all the crowd favourite songs from the beloved musical including Sherry, Big Girls Dont Cry, Walk Like A Man, My Eyes Adored You, Cant Take My Eyes Off You, Let's Hang On, Working My Way Back To You and many more.

Relive the magic of your four original Jersey Boys with the iconic sound and moves of Bobby Fox, Stephen Mahy, Scott Johnson and Glaston Toft as the boys come together for Jersey Forever.