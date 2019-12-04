New Tickets Go On Sale This Week For 9 TO 5

Due to popular demand, more tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday 5 December for Dolly Parton's 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL. Direct from London, the hilarious smash-hit musical will have its Australian Premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in April 2020.

Starring Caroline O'Connor, Marina Prior, Samantha Dodemaide and Erin Clare, this run-away success on the West End features a book by the iconic movie's original screenwriter Patricia Resnick and an Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton including her much-loved hit song, 9 to 5!

Caroline O'Connor will portray the comical Roz Keith, the administration assistant who is fiercely - thing Goes, West Side Story and Anastasia to name just a few.

Marina Prior will play Violet Newstead, a smart, sassy and efficient woman who has worked all her life at Consolidated Industries. She has all it takes to run the company but there is one small issue ... her boss! Marina gained prominence as Cosette in the Australian premiere of Les Misérables and Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera, and has grown to become one of Australia's favourite leading ladies, playing lead roles in The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins, The Secret Garden and countless other productions.

Samantha Dodemaide will be Judy Bernly, a newly separated, never worked before young woman who finds more than just a job at Consolidated Industries. Samantha came to the fore playing Dorothy in the national tour of the London Palladium production of The Wizard of Oz. Her career also includes roles in Chicago, Evita, Anything Goes, Sweet Charity and Singin' In The Rain amongst others.

Doralee Rhodes is a 'don't mess with me' well-brought-up, bright and beautiful country gal. She may look like a push over but is anything but! The role will be played by Erin Clare whose first starring role was as Scaramouche in The Gordon Frost Organisation's national tour of We Will Rock You. She has also featured in Heathers the Musical, American Psycho, High Fidelity and American Idiot.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy, three workmates pushed to boiling point by their egotistical, sexist boss Franklin Hart Jnr. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

Dolly Parton is a unique figure in our culture, always popular, always respected and always with a little touch of the zeitgeist. Just ten days ago The New York Times said it best in an article Is There Anything We Can Agree On? Yes: Dolly Parton - "the magical mysteries of Dolly Parton seem to be captivating a whole new generation. The 73-year-old is riding high on a trifecta of millennial milestones: She's the subject of a popular serialized podcast (WNYC's 'Dolly Parton's America', hosted by Radiolab's Jad Abumrad), the inspiration for a forthcoming Netflix anthology series ('Dolly Parton's Heartstrings', premiering Nov. 22), and the featured vocalist on an EDM song (the Swedish duo Galantis's 'Faith', on which Parton appears alongside a Dutch rapper named Mr Probz). And, as her nearly 5 million twitter followers will tell you, she knows her way around a 'Jolene' meme."

The Australian Premiere has been secured exclusively for Sydney by the NSW Government's tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW and will be a major drawcard for visitors to NSW.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL opened at London's Savoy Theatre in January this year, initially for a 16 week season and surpassed all audience expectations. It has been extended multiple times and is now selling until April 2020. Perhaps that whole new generation of Dolly fans are treating themselves to a fun night out on the West End!

Bookings: 9to5themusical.com.au or 136 100





