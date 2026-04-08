Inventive Independent Artists Premiere New Solo Works At Sydney Opera House

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Two celebrated artists from Sydney's thriving independent arts scene will premiere new solo works at the Sydney Opera House this June. Scary Piece of Work, a dance piece by Martin del Amo, and Truck Driver, a one-person play from Jonny Hawkins, will appear in the Studio, using their respective forms to tap into cultural trends in modern Australian society.

Scary Piece of Work || 11 – 13 June

Blending dance and spoken word, Scary Piece of Work is a witty commentary on the things that scare us most in a time of global uncertainty – and how we cope with them. Showing how fear can serve many purposes, this multi-layered performance fuses pop culture with Martin del Amo's trademark humour and inventiveness. Drawing on film conventions to conjure a quietly unsettling atmosphere, the work weaves together elements of horror and noir to reveal fear as both a concept and a lived experience.



Known for his full-length solos, del Amo makes his much-anticipated return to an artform that has earned him two Australian Dance Awards nominations. The Sydney-based dancer and choreographer has built a reputation over three decades as a mentor and creative consultant in Sydney's independent dance scene, largely creating work for other solo artists and ensembles.



Performer and choreographer Martin del Amo said: “This is a work that speaks directly to the moment, tapping into a sense of fear that feels increasingly present while gently poking at it. I wanted to explore fear in all its shifting forms – not just as a debilitating force or an ominous presence in our everyday lives, but also as a primal survival instinct. Our goal is to leave the audience thinking about how the shared vulnerability of fear connects us all, in a way that might not be so scary after all.”

Truck Driver || 16 – 20 June

A portrait of Australian masculinity, Truck Driver explores the repercussions of living in an echo chamber through the eyes of larrakin Bev – a fifth-generation owner-operator long-haul trucker, written and performed by Jonny Hawkins. Inviting the audience to ride along in the passenger seat, Bev's opinions and memories – genial, generous and occasionally dangerous – are revealed over the 75-minute journey, baked into his filthy jokes and confronting attitude.

A prolific multidisciplinary artist, Hawkins (AKA Aunty Jonny) is a mainstay of Sydney's nightlife and artistic landscape, with extensive writing credits for both screen and stage. Co-created with director Nell Ranney, Truck Driver is a companion piece to their critically acclaimed solo performance Maureen: Harbinger of Death, a breakout smash-hit at the 2021 Sydney and Adelaide Festivals.



Performer and writer Jonny Hawkins said: “The character of Bev and the ride he takes us on is a love letter of sorts to my working-class background, and the people who find themselves at the margins of society through no active decision of their own. It's an unapologetic piece of work designed to welcome people who feel intimidated by theatre into our space – and maybe present a challenge to the frequent flyer audiences to find kinship with someone with whom they'd never usually share a ride.”