Global Fringe Announces Live Performances and Full Program

Sydney Fringe today announces the full program for the inaugural Global Fringe. Every Wednesday night for the month of September, Global Fringe will present a digital multi-show event premiering Sydney made and award-winning works from leading Fringe festivals around the world. Each Sydney made work will also be performed live for a limited four night season at the Old 505 Theatre, Newtown.

Sydney Fringe CEO Kerri Glasscock said: "Global Fringe has an amazing range of talent across comedy, physical theatre, cabaret and more, we have scoured the Globe for the most heart stopping, extraordinary shows we could find. Whether it's from their living room or back in the theatre (fingers crossed!) we can't wait to share these incredible shows with our audiences."

Developed in partnership with Brighton Fringe, New Zealand Fringe, Stockholm Fringe, San Diego Fringe and Hollywood Fringe, Global Fringe will present a digital and in-person offering each Wednesday for the month of September. The in-person offering invites audiences to return to the Old 505 Theatre to be in the exclusive audience for the live-streamed performance of a featured Sydney made work by award-winning local artists.

The digital Global Fringe Gala night will be hosted live from The Old 505 Theatre by a master of ceremonies with exclusive interviews with special guests from the international Fringes. These multi-show events will include a live streaming of the Sydney work performed that night at The Old 505 Theatre and two international works, recorded professionally with one headline show streamed live from the Stockholm Fringe. International headliners announced today include:

Two works by acclaimed UK based dance duo Thick and Tight, known for pairing together famous faces whose paths would never have crossed in real life to reveal something about human nature through imagined encounters.

In The Princess & The Showgirl, a heady mix of dance, lip-syncing, voice clippings and film reconstructions, Princess Diana and Marilyn Monroe are dogged by fame and beauty. They find solace in one another, bound together by the sadness of their childhoods, the hounding by press, their very public love affairs and mysterious unsolved deaths.

In the modernist ballet Queen Have & Miss Haven't, a high-camp mixture of ballet, melodrama and lip-syncing, Queen Victoria and Miss Havisham are unable to escape each other's clutches. Mourning their respective losses, these two ghastly clowns fester in a landscape of vengeful misery.

Italian American duo My Homeless Lover's Pasta e Lava, composed of both instant composition and set material, is a sisyphean cycle of creation, conflict, destruction and rebirth and physical parable of human progress and power struggle

Following the Gala event the professional recordings of each show will then be made available for streaming, for a nominal donation, until the following Sunday on the Sydney Fringe website. Local made shows will also perform in-person Thursday-Saturday each week. Further detail is available on the website but the outline for each event is as follows:

Week One | Wednesday, 2 September

a-? Clockfire Theatre (AUS) - we, the lost company

a-? Ninefold (AUS) - A Murder Story, Retold

a-? Thick & Tight (UK) - Queen Have and Miss Haven't

Week Two | Wednesday 9 September

a-? Zanetti Production (NZ) - The Basement Tapes

a-? Oliver Mol (AUS) - Trainlord

Week Three | Wednesday, 16 September

a-? J. Elijah Cho (US) - Mr Yunioshi

a-? Blackbirds (AUS) - Our Visions Begin With Our Desires - Chapter 2

a-? My Homeless Lover (ITA/USA) - Pasta e Lava

Week Four | Wednesday, 23 September

a-? TOOT (UK) - Be Here Now

a-? Maeve Marsden (AUS) - Queers on the Fringe

a-? Thick & Tight (UK) - The Princess and The Showgirl

For tickets, updates and further details please visit https://www.sydneyfringe.com/

Sydney Fringe and The Old 505 Theatre are implementing strict physical distancing, capacity limits and increased hygiene measures outlined by the NSW Government. Please see the Sydney Fringe's current Covid safe statement and outline HERE. Sydney Fringe is regularly assessing changes to the Government health advice and will update the public should there be any significant update impacting Global Fringe.

