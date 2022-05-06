EDGE: Art Camp On The GreenWay Set For This Month

Inner West Council is bringing back its edgiest arts program, EDGE Art Camp on the GreenWay, putting the Inner West creative community front-and-centre with a 12-day on-site live art experience and Artist in Residence project from 11 to 22 May set amidst the beautiful natural environment on the banks of Iron Cove Bay, Canal Rd, Lilyfield.



This Post-COVID pollination will enable creatives and the community to reconnect as over 20 art interventions pop up in shipping containers, natural nooks and community hubs such as The Wanderers Football Club and Café Bones.



EDGE Art Camp on the GreenWay invites everyone to join free art workshops, meet curators, artists and makers, and participate in tours, workshops, exhibitions, talks and screenings. BYO picnic, puppy dog and family and enjoy all that's on offer.



The Butterfly House is a dynamic hub of pop-up performances, film screenings and panel discussions profiling the innovative and prolific works developed through lockdown by local artists. Hear the learnings and how our artists adapt to survive and thrive. Feature panellists such as Legs on the Wall, Stencil Art Prize, Trevor Brown, Glebe Art Prize, GreenWay Art Prize, Square Peg Initiatives, Shane Rozario, Jacinta Fintan with the Stencil Art Prize, and more.



One Canal Road is home to 71 creative businesses - join a free guided tour of the inner west's cultural production, serving the film and television industry.



Shaun Parker & Company's new work in development - THE BOX - a 10-minute, experiential immersive work within a shipping container.



Square Peg Artist Precinct by Lucinda Clutterbuck and the local collective is a pop-up animation studio, creating a space for creatives and animators to respond to the natural environment.



Explore GreenWay Unknowns by Gabrielle Bates, an installation of portraits of locals spiritually transformed for mise-en-scene photos alluding to more-than-human worlds and ways of being.

