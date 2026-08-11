BURN THE FLOOR LUMINOUS to Hold Charity Gala with NextSense at Coliseum Theatre

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International dance phenomenon Burn The Floor has announced a new charity partnership with NextSense, with a special Charity Gala performance of its spectacular new production LUMINOUS to be held at Coliseum Theatre on Saturday 26 September 2026.

Hosted by beloved television personalities and dancers Tristan MacManus and Kym Johnson, the exclusive gala performance will see $10 from every ticket sold donated to NextSense, supporting children, adults and families impacted by hearing and vision loss.

The partnership brings together two organisations united by a shared belief in the power of human connection, inclusion and the transformative impact of the arts.

Burn The Floor: LUMINOUS is the company's exhilarating new production, celebrating the artistry, athleticism and passion of dance. Featuring an international cast of world-class dancers, spectacular live music and breathtaking choreography by acclaimed director Jason Gilkison, LUMINOUS blends the elegance of Ballroom and Latin dance with contemporary theatrical storytelling in a production that is bold, exhilarating and emotionally charged.

Having captivated audiences in more than 180 cities across 30 countries, Burn The Floor continues to redefine ballroom dance for a new generation through its signature fusion of precision, passion and world-class entertainment.

The Charity Gala offers audiences the opportunity to experience this internationally acclaimed production while making a meaningful contribution to one of Australia's leading organisations supporting people with hearing and vision loss.

For more than 160 years, NextSense has empowered people with hearing and vision loss through specialist education, therapy, research and clinical services. As Australia's largest provider of cochlear implant services, the organisation continues to transform lives through innovation, advocacy and support.

Harley Medcalf, Producer of Burn The Floor, said: "For more than 25 years, Burn The Floor has celebrated the power of dance to connect people across cultures, languages and generations. Partnering with NextSense for this Charity Gala is a natural extension of those values. We're incredibly proud that this special performance will not only entertain audiences, but also help raise awareness and support the extraordinary work NextSense does every day."

Trish Charan, General Manager of the Coliseum Theatre said "Coliseum Theatre is proud to support this special Charity Gala performance of Burn The Floor in aid of NextSense. We're delighted to work with Harley and Burn The Floor to help raise awareness of the invaluable work NextSense does within the community. Bringing audiences together for world-class entertainment while supporting a meaningful cause reflects the power of live performance to create a lasting impact both on and off the stage."

The Burn The Floor Charity Gala promises to be an unforgettable evening where extraordinary performance meets meaningful philanthropy, demonstrating how the performing arts can inspire audiences while making a lasting difference within the community.



Photo Credit: David Hooley

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