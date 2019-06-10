THE CRUCIBLE to Play at Elverket Autumn 2019

Arthur Miller's classic play, The Crucible will run at Elverket Sept. 14 through Nov. 28, 2019

This exciting drama about the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem is both a gripping historical play and a timely parable of our contemporary society. The story focuses upon a young farmer, his wife, and a young servant-girl who maliciously causes the wife's arrest for witchcraft. The farmer brings the girl to court to admit the lie-and it is here that the monstrous course of bigotry and deceit is terrifyingly depicted. The farmer, instead of saving his wife, finds himself also accused of witchcraft and ultimately condemned with a host of others.

"A powerful drama." -NY Times.

The play is produced as a joint effort between Kulturhuset Stadsteatern and Dramaten. The cast features: Emma Broomé, Niklas Falk, Gerhard Hoberstorfer, Johan Holmberg, Andreas Kundler, Karin Franz Körlof, Per Mattsson, Natalie Minnevik, Shebly Niavarani, Henrik Norlén, Ellen Nyman, Matilda Ragnerstam, Juan Rodríguez, Shanti Roney, Eric Stern, Kirsti Stubø and Susan Taslimi.

Dramaten's Alexander Mørk-Eidem is the director of the production, with Britt G Hallqvist (Translation), Erlend Mirkeland (Scenic Designer), Jenny Ljungberg (Costume Designer), Ellen Ruge (Lighting Designer), Susanne von Platen (Wig and Makeup) and Peter Westerberg (Wig and Makeup) completing the creative team.

For more information and tickets to The Crucible, tap here.





