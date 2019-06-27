CHER to Return to Sweden with HERE WE GO AGAIN TOUR at Friends Arena

S.O.S.! Cher is coming back to Stockholm with the Here We Go Again 2019 Tour.

After filming Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again, the living legend released an album of ABBA covers, "Dancing Queen," on Sept. 28, 2018. The album includes fan favorites, such as: "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)," "Waterloo," "Mamma Mia" and "Dancing Queen."

In addition to her Vegas residency, Cher is touring the world singing both ABBA hits as well as her own classic singles. She has been touring the United States since January, hitting major cities like Chicago, New York City, Atlanta, Nashville and several more.

This concert stop will be the first time Cher has performed on Swedish soil in 14 years, after visiting the country with her Farewell Tour.

Cher's last Vegas show before the European leg of her tour will be Sept. 1, 2019. The European leg will kick off Sept. 26, 2019 at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany.

For more information and tickets to the Here We Go Again tour, tap here.





