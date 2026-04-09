The J's Youth Theatre Will Perform DISNEY 101 DALMATIANS KIDS in Creve Coeur

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Youth Theatre KIDS will present Disney 101 Dalmatians Kids at The J – St. Louis Jewish Community Center, SFC Carl & Helene Mirowitz Performing Arts Center, 2 Millstone Campus Dr, Creve Coeur. Performances are Tuesday April 21 at 6pm and Thursday April 23 at 8pm.

Pet owners, Roger and Anita, live happily in London with their Dalmatians, Pongo and Perdita, stalwart dogs devoted to raising their puppies. Everything is quiet until Anita's former classmate, the monstrous Cruella De Vil, plots to steal the puppies for her new fur coat. The Dalmatians rally all the dogs of London for a daring rescue of the puppies from Cruella and her bumbling henchmen.

This performance is 45 Minutes with NO INTERMISSION.

Youth Theatre at the J is an inclusive and educational program for grades K-9. In addition to learning about theatre, we strive to help students build confidence, improve communication, and increase skills they will take with them far beyond the stage. Theatre provides an unforgettable experience for your child. It offers a unique teamwork adventure that requires everyone's full attention and participation to bring the show to life.

Through the vehicle of musical theatre, young students broaden their understanding of how to follow directions, listen well, wait their turn, engage their imagination, channel their energy, and step into the spotlight! This program will be tailored to the needs and strengths of these younger students and will provide a space for them to explore all the magic of the arts.