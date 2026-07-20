THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL to Play Free Shows at Rehab Bar & Grill

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PLYHS, in collaboration with Moxie Contin, has announced the cast of The Great American Trailer Park Musical, an independent, community-powered production at Rehab Bar & Grill for two free performances on Wednesday, August 19th, and Wednesday, August 26th, at 8 pm.

Set in Armadillo Acres, Stark, Florida's craziest manufactured housing community, The Great American Trailer Park Musical is a campy musical packed with big laughs, wild drama, and an outrageous love triangle. When a new resident stirs up some trouble, all the residents of the trailer park have to find a way to 'make like a nail and press on' with the chosen families they have built in their tight-knit community.

This St. Louis production puts a new lens on the story: a drag lens. Performed in a bar that regularly features drag shows, this show is a bold fusion of musical theater and drag performance in a way not seen in St. Louis. Producers Zac Grimm, Executive Director of PLYHS, and Moxie Contin, show director at Rehab Bar & Grill, are creating an experience you won't want to miss!

The production features Marsiya Miller as Jeannie Garstecki, Joshua Michael Mayfield as Norbert Garstecki, Moxie Contin as Pippi, Andrew Genius as Duke, Sarah Dao as Betty, Elektra Lite as Lin, Grace Dahlen as Pickles, and Understudies Olive Schulte and Preather Pruitt.

The creative team includes producers: Zac Grimm, PLYHS Executive Director & Moxie Contin, Midweek Microdose Show Director and directed and choreographed by: Zac Grimm & Moxie Contin

Performances will take place at Rehab Bar & Grill, located in the Grove. Admission is free, with opportunities for audience members, local businesses, and community supporters to contribute through PLYHS' Fractured Atlas portal. Donors will be recognized in the production's program as a thank you for making the show possible.

The Great American Trailer Park Musical is a sponsored project of Fractured Atlas, a non-profit arts service organization. Contributions for the charitable purposes of The Great American Trailer Park Musical must be made payable to 'Fractured Atlas' only and are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

The Great American Trailer Park Musical is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com

About PLYHS

PLYHS is a St. Louis-based arts organization dedicated to helping artists and creative projects move from idea to execution through planning, production support, technical coordination, and community-centered productions. PLYHS focuses on building infrastructure for independent artists and projects that bring people together through performance.

For more information, to support the production, or to learn about sponsorship and program advertising opportunities, visit plyhs.org.

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