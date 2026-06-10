SPELLING BEE & More Lead St. Louis's Summer 2026 Top Theatre Shows

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St. Louis is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in St. Louis for Summer 2026.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Stages St. Louis at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center - Now through June 28, 2026

Six quirky middle schoolers take the stage to compete in the Putnam County Spelling Bee, each hoping a perfect word might lead to a moment of triumph, or the rare feeling of acceptance. Guided by three equally eccentric adults, the competition quickly spins into comic chaos and becomes about far more than spelling. The spellers face impossible words, unexpected distractions, and the awkward realities of growing up. As hilarity erupts and confidence falters, their hopes, insecurities, and heartbreaks come into focus. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud musical filled with heart, infectious songs, and plenty of audience participation. This Tony-Award winner is a charming and hilarious reminder that winning isn’t everything and growing up is hard for us all.

For tickets: click here.

The Light in the Piazza

Loretto-Hilton Center - Now through June 28, 2026

On a sun-drenched trip to Florence, a young American girl named Clara falls head over heels for a charming Italian named Fabrizio. Their love story begins with a flying hat and a fateful glance — but beneath their whirlwind romance lies a deeper tension. Clara’s over-protective mother, Margaret, harbors concerns about her daughter’s vulnerability and hesitates as the couple rushes toward marriage. Despite language barriers and cultural confusion, the warmth of Fabrizio’s family begins to change everything. With lush music and heartfelt emotion, The Light in the Piazza is a shimmering tale of hope and love.

For tickets: click here.

God of Carnage

New Jewish Theatre (NJT) - June 11, 2026 through June 28, 2026

New Jewish Theatre will present God of Carnage, a Tony Award-winning comedy by Yasmina Reza, from June 11 to June 28, 2026. The play centers on two sets of parents in Brooklyn whose attempt at a civilized discussion spirals into chaos. This marks NJT's first production of a work by the acclaimed French-Jewish playwright. The engaging narrative challenges social norms and the masks people wear in public and private life.

For tickets: click here.

Hairspray

The Muny - June 15, 2026 through June 21, 2026

Hairspray comes to The Muny from June 15 to June 21, 2026. Set in 1962 Baltimore, it follows Tracy Turnblad, a plus-size teenager with dreams of dancing on The Corny Collins Show. As she rises from social outcast to star, Tracy seeks to challenge the status quo and integrate the show while vying for the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin. This Tony Award-winning musical, based on John Waters' cult classic film, features vibrant dance numbers and a heartfelt message about acceptance and change.

For tickets: click here.

Shrek The Musical

The Muny - June 25, 2026 through July 02, 2026

Shrek The Musical will make its return to The Muny, opening on June 25 and running until July 2, 2026. This fun-filled adaptation of the beloved DreamWorks film follows the adventures of a grumpy ogre named Shrek and his wisecracking donkey as they embark on a quest to rescue a princess who is far from the typical damsel in distress. Encountering a colorful cast of fairy-tale characters along the way, the story showcases themes of friendship and acceptance.

For tickets: click here.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific

The Muny - July 06, 2026 through July 12, 2026

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific will make its highly anticipated return to The Muny for the first time since 2013. Set against the backdrop of World War II on a lush island, the story follows Navy nurse Nellie Forbush as she navigates love and racial prejudice while falling for French planter Emile de Becque. The production features some of the duo's most beloved songs, including “Some Enchanted Evening” and “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair.” This classic musical promises to deliver powerful themes and timeless melodies from July 6 to July 12, 2026.

For tickets: click here.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific

The Muny - July 06, 2026 through July 12, 2026

Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific runs July 6-12 at The Muny in Forest Park as part of Season 108. Set on a remote Pacific island during World War II, the show follows two parallel love stories—an American nurse who falls for a French planter and a Marine lieutenant drawn to a young Tongan woman—both tested by the realities of war and personal prejudice. The musical features a score that includes Some Enchanted Evening, Bali Ha'i, and Younger Than Springtime. Cast information has not yet been announced for this production.

For tickets: click here.

South Pacific

The Muny - July 06, 2026 through July 12, 2026

Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific comes to The Muny for seven performances, July 6-12, as part of Season 108 at the outdoor theatre in Forest Park. The beloved musical, set against the backdrop of World War II, weaves together themes of love, courage, and prejudice through a sweeping score that includes Some Enchanted Evening, Bali Ha'i, and Younger Than Springtime. Cast members have not yet been announced for this production.

For tickets: click here.

Disney’s Newsies

The Muny - July 16, 2026 through July 22, 2026

Disney’s Newsies returns to The Muny for an engaging week of theatrical excitement. Set in the heart of New York City, the story follows charismatic newsboy Jack Kelly as he leads a strike against powerful newspaper publishers raising distribution prices. With a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman, this production promises empowering anthems and impressive choreography, offering a timeless message of resilience and standing up for what’s right. This beloved musical will run from July 16 to July 22, 2026.

For tickets: click here.

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

The Muny - July 27, 2026 through August 02, 2026

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations makes its Muny premiere, showcasing the legendary group's rise from Detroit streets to global fame. This compelling musical is driven by the rhythms of iconic hits like "My Girl" and "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone," capturing the triumphs and challenges faced by the five brothers bonded in song. The story weaves through themes of brotherhood and betrayal against a backdrop of significant moments in music history. Audiences can expect a dynamic performance filled with captivating harmonies and unforgettable dance moves.

For tickets: click here.

JOB

New Jewish Theatre (NJT) - August 06, 2026 through August 23, 2026

JOB is a psychological thriller by Max Wolf Friedlich that delves into the intense world of high-stress tech employment. The story focuses on a woman who strives to reclaim her demanding job while navigating her therapist's assessment of her mental stability. This production explores the intricacies of modern life online and the responsibilities we owe to one another in an increasingly interconnected world. JOB will be featured at the New Jewish Theatre from August 6 to August 23, 2026.

For tickets: click here.

Meet Me in St. Louis

The Muny - August 06, 2026 through August 13, 2026

Meet Me in St. Louis returns to The Muny, capturing the anticipation of the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair with the Smith family's preparations for the event. As they navigate the challenges of a sudden move, the story weaves in themes of family and romance, particularly for the two eldest daughters. Based on the classic 1944 film featuring Judy Garland, the production features beloved songs like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “The Trolley Song.” This enchanting musical is a nostalgic glimpse into turn-of-the-century America.

For tickets: click here.

Something Rotten!

The Muny - August 17, 2026 through August 23, 2026

Something Rotten! makes its Muny premiere, set in the Renaissance, where brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom struggle to find success as playwrights in the shadow of the famous William Shakespeare. A soothsayer's prediction that future theater involves music and dancing inspires them to create the first musical. As they navigate their ambitions, they learn that true success comes from authenticity in their craft. With a blend of comedic elements from both the 16th century and modern Broadway, this production promises a delightful experience.

For tickets: click here.

The Muny Presents Lionel Richie

The Muny - August 29, 2026 through August 29, 2026

The Muny Presents Lionel Richie is a one-night-only concert event at The Muny on August 29, 2026, closing out the theatre's summer season. Richie has sold more than 125 million albums worldwide over a career spanning five decades, earning an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and four Grammy Awards, including album of the year for Can't Slow Down. A Kennedy Center Honoree and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Richie is known for hits including "Hello," "All Night Long (All Night)," "Say You, Say Me," and "Endless Love."

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.