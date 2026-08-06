Review: THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA at St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

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Every August it is fun to see what stage magic St. Louis Shakespeare Festival has up their sleeve for their annual tour company show. This season, the TourCo will visit 34 parks across the bi-state area. A cast of six, with several of the actors taking on more than one role, is performing Shakespeare’s comedy The Two Gentlemen of Verona.

Directed by Rebekah Scallet, The Two Gentlemen of Verona tells the tale two friends vying for the heart of an empress. This is not Scallet’s first time directing Shakespeare’s comedy, in 2015 she helmed a production at the Arkansas Shakespeare Festival where she first used Jordan Coughtry’s original music. Since that production, Coughtry’s score has evolved and he has added new songs. He and Scallet have been frequent collaborators since meeting while she was the Artistic Director at the Arkansas Shakespeare Festival.

In addition to writing the original music, Coughtry also starred in that Arkansas production as the love lorn Proteus. He is no stranger to St. Louis audiences. Coughtry headlined The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ 2024 production of Dial M for Murder and last season’s award-winning production of The Cottage. His portrayal of Beau in The Cottage netted him a St Louis Theater Circle Nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy.

Coughtry’s original music used in the TourCo’s production is managed by omnitalented Music Director Larry Pry, a Theater Circle Award winning Music Director. He arranged and orchestrated Coughtry’s original score for the six actors who also play all the instruments onstage. Coughtry’s score and Pry’s Music direction add a whimsical modern flair to the 16th century play.

While The Two Gentlemen of Verona is not considered one of Shakespeare’s greatest works, Scallet has directed a delightfully silly musical production. She has cast six young, but not necessarily inexperienced, actors to tell The Bard’s daffy story of love, friendship, betrayal, and an all- too-quick act of forgiveness.

The company, led by St. Louis Theater Circle Award winners Bryce A. Miller (Speed and others), Sarah Wilkinson (Julia and others), Jayson Heil (Launce and others), and Otto Klemp (Valentine), joined by Sargent Conservatory students Jada Simone Francis (Sylvia/Lucetta) and Tristan Wallach (Proteus) making his professional theater debut, is filled with gifted actor/musicians.

Newcomer Wallach impresses as the fickle Proteus who leaps from relationship to relationship without concern for the other’s feelings. His Proteus is a charming and likable cad who vies for the affection of the Sylvia’s heart. Wallach impresses with his acting, vocals, and guitar playing. He, Wilkinson, Klemp, Francis, and the rest of the ensemble have exceptional chemistry. Credit Scallet’s casting and her keen eye for finding talented actors who click.

Wilkinson paints a winsome and smitten Julia who is giddy with loving optimism until she has reason to feel otherwise. Her forgiveness is given much too leniently, but that is one of the issues many have taken with Shakespeare’s earliest work. She and Francis, as Sylvia, create a warm friendship based on women looking out for one another.

Francis’ Sylvia is a regal presence who is locked away by her father, the Duke, (one of Heil’s scene stealing characters) to ensure she marries a worthy suitor. She and Klemp create a believable bond. Klemp captivates with his acting and musicianship, showing proficiency on guitar and accordion.

Heil and Miller are attention grabbers with their comedic characterizations. In addition to his regal presence as The Duke, Heil chews scenery as Launce with commanding presence and an adorable canine co-star.

St. Louis acting gem Bryce A. Miller once again shows his strong stage presence. Miller has carved a place out in the local theatrical scene as a go-to performer. His hilarious turn as Speed and Thurio is a highlight. He slays the audience with his antics, comedic timing, and his ridiculous nod to Welsh pop singer Tom Jones. It’s not unusual to see Miller lay down an amusing comedic or staggering dramatic performance.

What St. Louis Shakespeare Festival does best is make Shakespeare’s plays accessible and easy-to-understand for novices of The Bard’s works. The TourCo productions always opens with the actors introducing themselves, explaining the characters they play, and giving just enough narrative commentary to capture the audience. This year, the narration duties belonged to Miller, and his spirited introduction proved why he is an MVP in any ensemble in which he is cast.

The TourCo’s success is dependent on a simple and functional set, costume, and sound design. Katherine Stepanek and Michelle Friedman Siler’s set and costume designs allowed for seamless scene and costume changes. They excelled in their simplicity and functionality.

For the most part actors were easily heard. The and the sound mixing and balance was adequate to support the on stage actor/musicians. Unfortunately, on opening night at The Botanical Garden there were more than a dozen cue misses when actors started to speak combined with several interruptive episodes of speaker feedback. It did not ruin the performance, but it was very noticeable when mics were not potted up. The feedback was often obtrusive.

In her program notes, Director Rebekah Scallet makes no apologies for staging what is often called Shakespeare’s weakest play. She has found a charming and playful way to present The Two Gentlemen of Verona for maximal audience enjoyment. There were plenty of bursts of laughter throughout and the actors were given a thunderous ovation for their spirited portrayals and their wonderful musicianship.

The TourCo production of The Two Gentlemen of Verona continues through early September. Free Shakespeare is coming to a park near you! Visit stlshakes.org for more information, dates, and locations. All performances begin at 6:30 PM.

PHOTO CREDIT: Phillip Hamer

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