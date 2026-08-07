GUYS & DOLLS & More Lead St. Louis's August 2026 Top Theatre Shows

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St. Louis is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in St. Louis for August 2026.

Guys And Dolls

Kirkwood Pac - Now through August 23, 2026

The high-rolling charm of Guys and Dolls is back in all its glory for a third time at STAGES, this time with a fresh energy and flair. In this beloved Broadway fable, gamblers, showgirls, and missionaries stir up trouble and romance in a high-stakes tale set to one of musical theatre’s most iconic scores.

For tickets: click here.

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

The Muny - Now through August 2, 2026

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations makes its Muny premiere, showcasing the legendary group's rise from Detroit streets to global fame. This compelling musical is driven by the rhythms of iconic hits like "My Girl" and "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone," capturing the triumphs and challenges faced by the five brothers bonded in song. The story weaves through themes of brotherhood and betrayal against a backdrop of significant moments in music history. Audiences can expect a dynamic performance filled with captivating harmonies and unforgettable dance moves.

For tickets: click here.

JOB

New Jewish Theatre (NJT) - Now through August 23, 2026

JOB is a psychological thriller by Max Wolf Friedlich that delves into the intense world of high-stress tech employment. The story focuses on a woman who strives to reclaim her demanding job while navigating her therapist's assessment of her mental stability. This production explores the intricacies of modern life online and the responsibilities we owe to one another in an increasingly interconnected world. JOB will be featured at the New Jewish Theatre from August 6 to August 23, 2026.

For tickets: click here.

Meet Me in St. Louis

The Muny - Now through August 13, 2026

Meet Me in St. Louis returns to The Muny, capturing the anticipation of the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair with the Smith family's preparations for the event. As they navigate the challenges of a sudden move, the story weaves in themes of family and romance, particularly for the two eldest daughters. Based on the classic 1944 film featuring Judy Garland, the production features beloved songs like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “The Trolley Song.” This enchanting musical is a nostalgic glimpse into turn-of-the-century America.

For tickets: click here.

Something Rotten!

The Muny - August 17, 2026 through August 23, 2026

Something Rotten! makes its Muny premiere, set in the Renaissance, where brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom struggle to find success as playwrights in the shadow of the famous William Shakespeare. A soothsayer's prediction that future theater involves music and dancing inspires them to create the first musical. As they navigate their ambitions, they learn that true success comes from authenticity in their craft. With a blend of comedic elements from both the 16th century and modern Broadway, this production promises a delightful experience.

For tickets: click here.

The Muny Presents Lionel Richie

The Muny - August 29, 2026 through August 29, 2026

The Muny Presents Lionel Richie is a one-night-only concert event at The Muny on August 29, 2026, closing out the theatre's summer season. Richie has sold more than 125 million albums worldwide over a career spanning five decades, earning an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and four Grammy Awards, including album of the year for Can't Slow Down. A Kennedy Center Honoree and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Richie is known for hits including "Hello," "All Night Long (All Night)," "Say You, Say Me," and "Endless Love."

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.

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