Storytellers for Peace Celebrate the 30th Anniversary Of the Fall Of The Berlin's Wall

This year we will celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Berlin Wall's fall. More than ever today, we are watching the rise of new and dangerous walls to divide people, breaking hopes, dreams and lives too.

We invite you to join us and listen our collective video about the walls between us.

"Storytellers for Peace" was born in June 2016. It is an international network of narrators who create collective stories through videos.

Artists come from all over the world and tell stories about peace, justice, equality and human rights.

All participants tell stories in their first language.

The final work is a multilingual storytelling video showing how much the world might be powerful, beautiful and peaceful when it is united on a good purpose.

The project was created and is coordinated by Alessandro Ghebreigziabiher, author, storyteller, stage actor and director.

In order of appearance:

Beatriz Montero, author and storyteller from Spain. Her Youtube channel, Cuentacuentos Beatriz Montero, is the most visited in the world about storytelling, with more than 95 million visits. She is also founder and coordinator of the International Storytelling Network.

Barry Stewart Mann, professional storyteller, educator, actor and author from USA. He has performed on many stages across America, telling tales to thousands in festivals, libraries, schools, camps, and beyond.

Katharina Ritter, author and storyteller from Germany. She actually published five books, working in the film industry till 1998, when she finally discovered storytelling, to perform all over the country with borrowed and many own stories.

Claus Strigel, filmmaker, producer and screenwriter from Germany. He has a movie company called DENKmal film, founded with the director Bertram Verhaag in 1976. They both won the bronze award at the Adolf-Grimme-Preis in 1990.

Alessandro Ghebreigziabiher, founder and coordinator, author, playwright, storyteller, stage actor and director from Italy. He is coordinator of the International Storytelling Network and in 2005 created the "The Gift of Diversity" Theatre Festival.

Sandra Burmeister G., author, actress, storyteller and theatrical pedagogist from Chile. She is co-host of the radio program for cultural promotion called "Women" in Radio University of Santiago and investigates, theorizes and reflects on storytelling for the development of people.

Hamid Barole Abdu, author, storyteller and poet from Eritrea. He is an intercultural expert and has published several articles about the migratory phenomenon. Many of his writings have been transformed in stage works and you may often see himself telling his poems in festival and meetings.

Oriana Fiumicino, playwright, storyteller, stage actress and director from Italy. She teaches Educational Theater at University and perform her own works around the country. With her stories she won several theater and storytelling awards.

Roberto Pentassuglia, guitarist from Italy. He started playing at the age of eleven and works as a musician and concert performer with many prestigious jazz artists in the country and abroad.

Mahfuz Jewel, storyteller, journalist, poet and visual artist from Bangladesh. He works with the TV channel Somoy Media Limited and has always been very sensitive to issues concerning human rights and pacifism.

Enrique Páez, author from Spain. He has worked as a publisher and professor of Literature in Madrid and New York. He is founder and coordinator of the International Storytelling Network and has made 15 anthologies of published stories on creative writing.

Cecilia Moreschi, author, playwright, stage actress and director from Italy. She works as a teacher on dramatization at La Sapienza University of Rome and conducts theatre therapy sessions for children with hearing and learning impairments.

Lisi Amondarain, storyteller from Argentine. She is a member of CIRNAOLA (Oral Storytellers Circle of Latin America) and IKAJA International Association Japanese Kamishibai. She also participates at International Storytelling and Storytellers meetings organized by the Book Foundation in her country.

D.M.S. Ariyrathne, storyteller and actor from Sri Lanka. He wrote several books and an anthology of poems. He was awarded as the best translator in 2006 at the State Literary Festival.

Bridgid Soames, teacher from Australia. She is a very special guest in this video. She shares a personal story from her life in Berlin just before the fall.

Suzanne Sandow, director, actress and storyteller from Australia. She has worked extensively as a storyteller in schools, libraries and Community Festivals. She was also the President of the Victorian Branch of Storytelling Australia and has served on the Committee for the last years.





