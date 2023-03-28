Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Amanda McBroom Comes to Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in April

The performance is on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Amanda McBroom Comes to Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in April

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael welcomes Golden Globe winning singer/songwriter Amanda McBroom for one show only on Friday, April 28, 2023. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m.

Amanda McBroom has been called "...the greatest cabaret performer of her generation, an urban poet who writes like an angel and has a voice to match," by The New York Times

BroadwayWorld describes her as "... one of the greatest night club performers of all time. Her lyrics are profound and express human emotions in glorious poetry. Her humor is so smart, and she sings and acts it all brilliantly. She first came to the attention of music lovers when Bette Midler's version of her song 'The Rose' hit number one all over the world in 1979."

Get your tickets and more information at Feinstein's website.

In addition to Midler, her songs have been recorded by a wide variety of artists including Amy Poehler and Jack Black, Barry Manilow, Judy Collins, Barbara Cook, LeAnn Rimes, Anne Murray, Harry Belafonte, Betty Buckley, Stephanie Mills, The Manhattan Transfer, Donny Osmond, Kurt Cobain, Nana Mouskouri, Conway Twitty, The Chipmunks and the Baby Dinosaurs in Land Before Time (she wrote all the songs for 16 Universal Cartoon videos with longtime collaborator Michele Brourman.)

Amanda's performance of "The Rose" on the Golden Globes (she won!) convinced audiences worldwide that the best interpretations of McBroom songs are by McBroom herself and applaud her in concert halls around the world from Carnegie Hall to Angel Place Recital Hall in Sydney, Australia.

Her love of musical theater compelled her to create a musical based on her songs. Heartbeats made its debut in 1989 in Los Angeles, and the play has enjoyed more than 15 regional theater productions around the U.S. The original cast recording was released in 1994 on Varese Sarabande Records and is represented by the Rogers and Hammerstein Music Library. In 2005, Amanda's A Woman of Will, made its off-Broadway debut.

In the last couple of years, Amanda has been extremely busy: she recorded her celebrated version of the Stephen Sondheim classic "Send in The Clowns," and appeared in concert in London, NY, Austin, and Los Angeles to rave reviews. She is very excited about the forthcoming duet single "Almost," co-written and sung by her diva in song, Ann Hampton Callaway, to be released digitally only.

Her last CD was the 2017 release VOICES, which featured a duet with country legend Vince Gill of her classic "The Rose." Other recordings include "Dreaming," "Midnight Matinee," "A Waiting Heart," "Portraits," and "Chanson." Her first two groundbreaking vinyl recordings, "Growing Up in Hollywood Town" and "West of OZ," were recorded direct to disc for Sheffield Labs and made McBroom an audiophile darling.




South Bend Symphony Orchestra Appoints Jameson Cooper As Concertmaster  Photo
South Bend Symphony Orchestra Appoints Jameson Cooper As Concertmaster 
The South Bend Symphony Orchestra has appointed Jameson Cooper as Concertmaster.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes to the Morris Performing Arts Center Next Month Photo
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes to the Morris Performing Arts Center Next Month
The American Theatre Guild is thrilled to present the record-breaking North American Tour of the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical, DEAR EVAN HANSEN. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND SERIES and will take the Morris Performing Arts Center stage April 25–30, 2023.
Inaugural Carmel Jazz Festival Set For This August Photo
Inaugural Carmel Jazz Festival Set For This August
The inaugural Carmel Jazz Fest is scheduled for August 11 and 12, 2023, in Carmel, IN. The two-day festival will feature 30+ international, national and regional jazz, R&B and blues acts across eight stages throughout Carmel, including The Palladium, The Tarkington, Carmel Gazebo, Carter Green, The Studio Theatre, Midtown Plaza, Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael, Jazz on the Monon and pop-up performances.  The event includes an upscale art market, beer, wine and food vendors.
BELINDA Will Be Presented as Part of Actors Theatre Of Indianas LAB Series Photo
BELINDA Will Be Presented as Part of Actors Theatre Of Indiana's LAB Series
Before A.A. Milne gave us Winnie-the-Pooh, he wrote a deliciously comedic and romantic play Belinda: An April Folly, which premiered on the West End in 1918. Belinda was ahead of its time, exploring the battle of the sexes set against the carefree English countryside, where lovers pine and romance renews each Spring.

More Hot Stories For You


DEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes to the Morris Performing Arts Center Next MonthDEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes to the Morris Performing Arts Center Next Month
March 24, 2023

The American Theatre Guild is thrilled to present the record-breaking North American Tour of the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical, DEAR EVAN HANSEN. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND SERIES and will take the Morris Performing Arts Center stage April 25–30, 2023.
BELINDA Will Be Presented as Part of Actors Theatre Of Indiana's LAB SeriesBELINDA Will Be Presented as Part of Actors Theatre Of Indiana's LAB Series
March 21, 2023

Before A.A. Milne gave us Winnie-the-Pooh, he wrote a deliciously comedic and romantic play Belinda: An April Folly, which premiered on the West End in 1918. Belinda was ahead of its time, exploring the battle of the sexes set against the carefree English countryside, where lovers pine and romance renews each Spring.
Meet The Three Men Behind The Scenes Of The World Premiere Musical MR. CONFIDENTIALMeet The Three Men Behind The Scenes Of The World Premiere Musical MR. CONFIDENTIAL
March 20, 2023

Actors Theatre of Indiana is giving you a once in a lifetime opportunity to see a future Broadway show right here in Carmel with “Broadway in your Backyard”! Mr. Confidential - a story of family, dreams, innocence, love and scandal makes its World Premiere right here at The Studio Theatre from April 28 to May 14 at The Center for the Performing Arts. Experience all the talent, pizazz and excitement of an authentic Broadway show from the very beginning!
Songbook Academy 2023 Applications Due March 26Songbook Academy 2023 Applications Due March 26
March 15, 2023

March 26 is the application deadline for Songbook Academy 2023, where high school singers from across the nation can spend a week learning from Broadway performers and other arts and entertainment professionals.
Central Indiana Dance Ensemble Works With Texas FestivalCentral Indiana Dance Ensemble Works With Texas Festival
March 13, 2023

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble (CIDE), is committed to providing an environment for aspiring young dancers to learn, practice and perform in a pre-professional atmosphere.
share