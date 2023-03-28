Amanda McBroom Comes to Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in April

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael welcomes Golden Globe winning singer/songwriter Amanda McBroom for one show only on Friday, April 28, 2023. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m.

Amanda McBroom has been called "...the greatest cabaret performer of her generation, an urban poet who writes like an angel and has a voice to match," by The New York Times

BroadwayWorld describes her as "... one of the greatest night club performers of all time. Her lyrics are profound and express human emotions in glorious poetry. Her humor is so smart, and she sings and acts it all brilliantly. She first came to the attention of music lovers when Bette Midler's version of her song 'The Rose' hit number one all over the world in 1979."

Get your tickets and more information at Feinstein's website.

In addition to Midler, her songs have been recorded by a wide variety of artists including Amy Poehler and Jack Black, Barry Manilow, Judy Collins, Barbara Cook, LeAnn Rimes, Anne Murray, Harry Belafonte, Betty Buckley, Stephanie Mills, The Manhattan Transfer, Donny Osmond, Kurt Cobain, Nana Mouskouri, Conway Twitty, The Chipmunks and the Baby Dinosaurs in Land Before Time (she wrote all the songs for 16 Universal Cartoon videos with longtime collaborator Michele Brourman.)

Amanda's performance of "The Rose" on the Golden Globes (she won!) convinced audiences worldwide that the best interpretations of McBroom songs are by McBroom herself and applaud her in concert halls around the world from Carnegie Hall to Angel Place Recital Hall in Sydney, Australia.

Her love of musical theater compelled her to create a musical based on her songs. Heartbeats made its debut in 1989 in Los Angeles, and the play has enjoyed more than 15 regional theater productions around the U.S. The original cast recording was released in 1994 on Varese Sarabande Records and is represented by the Rogers and Hammerstein Music Library. In 2005, Amanda's A Woman of Will, made its off-Broadway debut.

In the last couple of years, Amanda has been extremely busy: she recorded her celebrated version of the Stephen Sondheim classic "Send in The Clowns," and appeared in concert in London, NY, Austin, and Los Angeles to rave reviews. She is very excited about the forthcoming duet single "Almost," co-written and sung by her diva in song, Ann Hampton Callaway, to be released digitally only.

Her last CD was the 2017 release VOICES, which featured a duet with country legend Vince Gill of her classic "The Rose." Other recordings include "Dreaming," "Midnight Matinee," "A Waiting Heart," "Portraits," and "Chanson." Her first two groundbreaking vinyl recordings, "Growing Up in Hollywood Town" and "West of OZ," were recorded direct to disc for Sheffield Labs and made McBroom an audiophile darling.