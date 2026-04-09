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múm will come to Esplanade this month. The performance will take place on 11 April at Esplanade Annexe Studio.

Icelandic experimental pop group múm is known for its curiosity-driven explorations in electronic music, blending soft vocals, glitch beats, innovative sampling, and eerie effects with a variety of traditional and unconventional instruments.

Formed in 1997 by founding members Gunnar Örn Tynes and Örvar Smárason, the group was soon joined by twin sisters Kristín Anna and Gyða Valtýsdóttir. Over their career, múm has released six full-length albums—notable ones include Yesterday Was Dramatic – Today Is OK and Finally We Are No One—as well as numerous singles, EPs, and collaborations, alongside music for theatre and film. The band has become well known for its collaborations, working with a diverse range of artists, including Kylie Minogue, the Kronos Quartet, Jóhann Jóhannsson, pianist Hauschka, and the MDR Symphony Orchestra in Leipzig.

The current touring lineup typically includes founding members Gunnar and Örvar along with Sigurlaug Gísladóttir (Mr. Silla) and Finnish drum wizard and composer Samuli Kosminen. Gyða Valtýsdóttir and guitarist Róberta Andersen frequently join the band on tour, adding their distinctive contributions to live performances.

In 2019, múm released a special 20th anniversary edition of their debut album Yesterday Was Dramatic, Today Is OK. This release was accompanied by a celebratory tour across Europe and China.The band released their 7th studio album, History of Silence in 2025, first album in 12 years, continuing their legacy of innovative and emotionally resonant music.