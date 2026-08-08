UNDER THE INFLUENCE To Take The Stage At Edinburgh Fringe

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Speakerphone Productions is set to present an original musical comedy, Under the Influence by The Gilbert Twins and Shona Maule which runs at Underbelly Bristo Square (Dairy Room) from 5 August – 30 August 2026 at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe. This follows a preview performance at The Glitch as part of Highlight Festival by VAULT Creative Arts on Monday 27 July.

After becoming a viral sensation, identical twins Carine and Frances land in couples therapy as the world’s most co-dependent non-couple. The session erupts into a hilarious musical intervention and a reckoning that threatens to collapse their lifelong duet.

Best known as @thegilberttwins to their 3M+ followers online, Carine and Frances return to their musical theatre roots with their original score co-written by Shona Maule. Loud, ridiculous, and unexpectedly heartfelt, this new musical comedy explores the chaos of sisterhood, online pressure, and the search for your own voice.

Carine and Frances, said, “After six years of performing on a virtual stage, we couldn't be more excited to debut our original musical comedy to the live stage at Fringe. Musical theatre is where it all started for us, so to come back with a run in Edinburgh with our own work is a dream come true. Our story is inspired by a difficult yet hilarious chapter in our lives that we didn’t share online – it’s deeply personal but also extremely relatable to anyone who shares a life shaping bond. Going from short form sketches to a full-length musical has been a joyful challenge and we can’t wait to share it with everyone this August.”

Under the Influence is directed by Georgie Rankcom with book and lyrics by Carine Gilbert and Frances Gilbert, lyrics, composition and musical direction by Shona Maule, with lighting design by

Tom Turner and associate director Michelle Payne. This production is produced by Speakerphone Productions.

Tickets for August are on sale now from £10.50 via underbellyedinburgh.co.uk. Tickets for the preview performance are on sale now via buytickets.at/vaultcreativearts.

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