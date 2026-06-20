THE NEW YEAR To Debut At Edinburgh Fringe

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The New Year will make its Edinburgh Fringe debut this summer at Greenside @ George Street.

A romantic tragicomedy, The New Year follows two lonely teenagers who meet on New Year's Eve in an online roleplay chatroom. May is May. Perry is British actor Matt Smith. Their conversation that night, unexpectedly intimate, forms a bond between the two: they become one another's best friend, confidant, and lifeline through the turmoil of adolescence. That is, until "real life" intrudes...

With a script by Max Rosenblum and direction by Jake Keville, this play will find a new home in Edinburgh this August after its successful NYC run in May at The Tank. The cast features Katy Shafer and Connor Strycharz in their Edinburgh Fringe debuts.

This is the inaugural play of No Shoelaces Productions, and is produced by Kenzie Packer and Zoe Gray of Foul Fiend Theatre Troupe.

Performances will take place from August 7-15th from 3:55-14:55 at Mint Studio at Greenside @ George Street (Fringe Venue 236). The run time is 60 minutes with no intermission. Tickets can be purchased at the Edinburgh Fringe's website.

Warnings: Contains distressing or potentially triggering themes, Strong language/swearing, Discussion of suicidal ideation and self harm. Recommended for ages 14+.

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