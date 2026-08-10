EDINBURGH 2026: Review: MAKING LOVE WITH DAVID MAGIDOFF, Assembly

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Making Love With David Magidoff is an award-winning sketch musical comedy show. Each date of the Edinburgh run features a distinguished guest and for this particular performance, it’s Scottish music legend Fran Healy.

After initial introductions, Fran plays a couple of unplugged songs- “Sing” and “Why Does It Always Rain On Me”. The premise of Making Love is that David Magidoff interviews his guest about a love story of theirs and a talented cast perform that story as an improvised musical.

A lot of the joy in this particular performance comes from Healy having to explain certain Scottish terms to his bemused host. His story takes place in high school; he fell for a girl when he was in his early teens and she was a ned and super cool, whereas he was a bit of an art nerd.

The audience are fully on board with this story and there are a lot of knowing nods as Fran Healy describes the festive horror that is social dancing in gym class. The relationship fell apart when it couldn't survive a rumour that made its way around the school and this is really used to great comedic effect.

After the interview takes place, the cast perform their improvised musical and the attention to detail is really impressive. Magidoff also throws in numerous Travis song titles, which is a nice touch.

Making Love With David Magidoff is fun and chaotic and a unique way to spend your evening at the Fringe.

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