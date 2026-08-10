 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

EDINBURGH 2026: Review: MAKING LOVE WITH DAVID MAGIDOFF, Assembly

Making Love With David Magidoff runs at Edfringe until 23 August

By:
Featured Topic Edinburgh Festival More Coverage EDINBURGH 2026: Review: MAKING LOVE WITH DAVID MAGIDOFF, Assembly

EDINBURGH 2026: Review: MAKING LOVE WITH DAVID MAGIDOFF, Assembly Image

Making Love With David Magidoff is an award-winning sketch musical comedy show. Each date of the Edinburgh run features a distinguished guest and for this particular performance, it’s Scottish music legend Fran Healy.

After initial introductions, Fran plays a couple of unplugged songs- “Sing” and “Why Does It Always Rain On Me”. The premise of Making Love is that David Magidoff interviews his guest about a love story of theirs and a talented cast perform that story as an improvised musical. 

A lot of the joy in this particular performance comes from Healy having to explain certain Scottish terms to his bemused host. His story takes place in high school; he fell for a girl when he was in his early teens and she was a ned and super cool, whereas he was a bit of an art nerd. 

The audience are fully on board with this story and there are a lot of knowing nods as Fran Healy describes the festive horror that is social dancing in gym class. The relationship fell apart when it couldn't survive a rumour that made its way around the school and this is really used to great comedic effect.

After the interview takes place, the cast perform their improvised musical and the attention to detail is really impressive. Magidoff also throws in numerous Travis song titles, which is a nice touch. 

Making Love With David Magidoff is fun and chaotic and a unique way to spend your evening at the Fringe.

Click Here to Get Tickets

Reader Reviews

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS

Antigone 1989: A Town Hall Musical in Scotland Antigone 1989: A Town Hall Musical
Gilded Balloon Patter House (8/05-8/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Elvis in Chaos in Scotland Elvis in Chaos
Lime Studio at Greenside @ George Street (8/07-8/15) VIDEOS
To Do Lists in Scotland To Do Lists
Pleasance Courtyard (The Green) (8/05-8/31)
Tap Out! (Or I'll Hit You Again) in Scotland Tap Out! (Or I'll Hit You Again)
Gilded Balloon Patter House – Coorie (8/05-8/31)
Trainspotting The Musical in Scotland Trainspotting The Musical
Edinburgh Playhouse (10/19-10/24)
Forget About Me in Scotland Forget About Me
Forgot About Me (8/05-8/31)
Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me! in Scotland Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
EICC (5/30-5/30)
Operotica: Lovers in Every Lifetime in Scotland Operotica: Lovers in Every Lifetime
Underbelly Bristo Square (8/05-8/30)
Argonauts in Scotland Argonauts
ZOO (Playground 2) (8/07-8/30)
Friendliest in Scotland Friendliest
Gilded Balloon (The Nook) (8/08-8/31)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets