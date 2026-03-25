Review: THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, Theatre Royal

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Based on the 1982 short story by Stephen King, The Shawshank Redemption comes to the stage in this new production by Bill Kenwright Ltd, adapted by Owen O’Neill and Dave Johns and directed by David Esbjornson.

Andy Dufresne (Joe McFadden) is newly incarcerated in the Shawshank Penitentiary for a double murder that he claims he did not commit. Ellis “Red” Redding (Ben Onwukwe) is serving a long sentence and has established himself as the guy who has the ability to get anything the inmates desire. He also narrates the story, and Onwukwe serves as a steady presence throughout the performance.

McFadden delivers a stellar performance as Dufresne, who remains unflappable despite whatever prison life throws at him. Despite his situation looking pretty bleak, he never gives up hope and serves to inspire the other prisoners. Gary McCann’s design is cold and grey and works well as a contrast when the inmates manage to experience small pockets of joy despite their situation.

Kenneth Jay is wonderful as Brooksie, a man beloved within the prison system who doesn’t know how to survive life back on the outside. Jay’s sweet-natured performance makes Brooksie’s storyline all the more devastating.

This production is well-paced and reflects the slow passage of time without ever becoming dull or repetitive. It’s a classic story and the legacy of the 1994 film could make new casting challenging, but this production has nailed it with incredible performances that make for gripping live theatre.

Photo credit: Jack Merriman

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