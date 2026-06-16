PINK BOOTS AND AN ALCOHOLIC SOCK PUPPET to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut

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British-born, Rotterdam-based comedian and circus performer Harvey Cobb brings his chaotic and hilarious circus comedy debut, Pink Boots and An Alcoholic Sock Puppet, to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Pink Boots and An Alcoholic Sock Puppet is a masterclass in absurdity, featuring pink boot juggling, contemporary dance, ridiculous characters, silly songs, and one very spirited sock puppet. Blending elements of circus, clowning, performance art and stand-up, this dynamic debut serves as both a satire of contemporary art and a fascinating case study into one man's absolute desperation to be applauded.

This high-energy, meta-theatrical experience constantly surprises its audience by blurring the line between high art and cheap entertainment. Harvey presents himself as a serious, pretentious artist, but his delusions are quickly shattered by his tyrannical producer and his own insecurities. Forced to abandon his artistic aspirations, Harvey reluctantly launches into crowd-pleasing physical comedy, juggling routines, and his signature Pink Boot nonsense. As his serious facade crumbles, Harvey delivers a unique blend of ludicrous nonsense and vulnerable sincerity alongside the obvious star of the show, 'Mr Sock'.

Harvey Cobb is sort of a comedian, kind of a juggler, and almost an artist. Growing up in a small industrial town in the North of England, he learned to ride a unicycle simply because he was bad at football. After spending his teenage years honing his skills as a street performer, he relocated to the Netherlands to formally study his craft. In 2022, he graduated from Codarts, Rotterdam, with a degree in Circus. His graduation act Something About Pink earned him the prestigious BNG Circus Prize, an award recognizing the most promising young circus talent in the Netherlands.

Bringing this chaotic vision to life alongside creator and performer Harvey Cobb is a stellar international creative team. The production benefits from the directorial outside eyes of Matthias Romir, Pepijn Ronaldo, and Captain Frodo, music by Yiorgos Bereris, light design by Cahit Metin, costume design by Julia Gut and production support from Inge Den Adel.

LISTINGS INFORMATION

VENUE: Underbelly Cowgate (Big Belly)

DATES: 5th - 30th August (except 18th & 25th)

TIME: 5pm

AGE GUIDANCE: 14+ (Guideline)

TICKET PRICES: £5 - £13.50

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