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For a one-week, special engagement, the award-winning, off-Broadway, country rock musical, OIL & WHISKEY, will make its way to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe ahead of a 3-week Off West End London run. OIL & WHISKEY will perform at The Nightclub at The Street as part of PBH's Free Fringe, Sunday 23 - Sunday 30 August.

'The Last Five Years' meets Nashville Honky Tonk; Oil & Whiskey is a dramedy about two ex-lovers who meet for a drink and relive their entire relationship over a couple of rounds of whiskey. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and by the end you will remember why: you don't text your ex. At the forefront of the recent Americana resurgence in Edinburgh and NYC, this toe-stomping musical written in Nashville, Tennessee, will immerse audiences in an authentic country rock cabaret concert akin to an evening at the Grand Ole Opry.

Oil & Whiskey is the debut musical for producer, musician, and songwriter Kit Nolan. The Nashville based multi-instrumentalist who has toured the world performing for millions as the Music Director for Lindsey Stirling, and as a session musician for Robbie Williams and One Direction. He is joined by award-winning playwright and storyteller Dax Wiley. Wiley has written and produced musicals across the U.S.A. such as New York's first immersive musical, The Limbo Lounge, and Good Fishermen Know A Lot About Sex, a powerful drama performed on theatre row in Los Angeles about the dangers of opioid abuse in America.

First debuted at the New York City Fringe Festival 2025 where it won the SOLD-OUT Award, Oil & Whiskey has big plans for 2026; beginning in June as one of two shows performing in New Musical Theater Nashville's First Stage Showcase, and touring to popular Honky Tonk and off-Broadway venues in NYC, including iconic venues such as The Bitter End; home to where artists like Bob Dylan got their start in Greenwich Village, NYC.

Oil & Whiskey comes to the Edinburgh Fringe for a one-week special engagement, Sunday 23 - Sunday 30 August, 19:45 at The Nightclub at PBH's Free Fringe @ The Street.



Photo Credit: Robin Mair Photography.

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