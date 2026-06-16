OH MAN to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut With Alice Fraser

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Australian comedian Alice Fraser is to bring OH MAN, a new stand-up show, to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August, performing at Monkey Barrel at O'Neills (The Tron) in Edinburgh from 5 to 30 August (excluding 17 August) at 8:40pm. Written and performed by Fraser and directed by Joz Norris, the show takes on modern manhood, addressing topics including male loneliness, the incel movement, and the influence of alpha-male self-optimization culture online, while drawing on Ancient Greek philosophy and what the release describes as unexpected structural choices made in opposition to AI.

The internet is full of alpha-males telling men how to optimize their lives, their bank accounts, and their testosterone. Alice has some thoughts. Following a near-death encounter with masculinity, she's stepping in to help. Oh Man! is a sharp, compassionate comedy about modern manhood featuring some Ancient Greek philosophy, a sentient Roomba and some unexpected structural choices in a stand against AI. The show combines the meta textual with the ridiculous to tackle male loneliness, the incel movement, and the search for purpose, while offering a more positive, hopeful and human way forward.

Oh Man! is written and performed by Alice Fraser and directed by Joz Norris (Winner of the Comedian's Choice Award and LCF Best Show).

Alice Fraser is a beloved cult classic and award winning Australian comedian, writer and podcaster. She is a regular writer and performer on BBC Radio's flagship satirical news comedy show The News Quiz, as well as the ABC's Thank God It's Friday, the Australian Podcast Award winning A Rational Fear and is beloved as a regular co-host on The Bugle, Bugleverse spin-off shows The Last Post and The Gargle and the science fiction and fantasy vehicle, Realms Unknown. Her extensive writing credits include The Project on Channel 10 in Australia, Question Everything on the ABC as well as material for comedians performing on Mock The Week, Live at The Apollo and Roast Battle.

Fraser's solo comedy shows have been commissioned as TV specials on Amazon Prime, NextUp and the ABC. In 2025, she made international news with the release of her debut book, A Passion for Passion - a delirious love letter to the romance genre. Her comedy show of the same name, about writing a book about romance, was long listed for the 2025 ISH Comedy Award and enjoyed sold out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and Soho Theatre.

LISTINGS INFORMATION

VENUE: Monkey Barrel at O'Neills (The Tron), 9 Hunter Square EH1 1QW

DATES: 5th - 30th August (except 17th)

TIME: 8:40pm (1hr)

AGE GUIDANCE: 18+ (venue restriction)

Fraser, named among the Telegraph's 50 Best Comedians of the 21st Century, is a regular contributor to BBC Radio's The News Quiz and co-host on The Bugle podcast. Her previous Edinburgh Fringe show, A PASSION FOR PASSION, was longlisted for the 2025 ISH Comedy Award and played sold-out runs at the Fringe and Soho Theatre. Tickets for OH MAN are priced between £8 and £12.50 and are available via edfringe.com.

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