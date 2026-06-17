NOTES FROM A NARCISSISTIC NEGRO AND OTHER N WORDS to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut After NYC Previews

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Theatre Beyond Broadway has announced that the solo production Notes from a Narcissistic Negro and Other N Words | Edinburgh Festival Fringe will make its Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut this August at The Annexe at Paradise in The Vault with two NYC with two NYC Previews at EdFest, Brooklyn Art Haus July 18th and QED, Astoria August 11th.

Written and performed by Elizabeth June, this deeply personal dramedy blends storytelling, spoken word, music, stand-up, and testimony to explore survival, healing, identity, and resilience in the aftermath of childhood trauma, clergy sexual abuse, and cancer survival.

Following a successful U.S. tour, the production arrives in Edinburgh after receiving multiple honors, including the Best One-Person Show Award at the 2024 United Solo Festival and Best of Fest at the The Whitefire Theatre's 2025 SoloFest.

Performance Dates

EdFest Performance: Saturday, July 18th 2 PM ET, Brooklyn Art Haus, 24 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211

QED Performance: Tuesday, August 11th 7:30 PM ET, QED, 27-16 23rd Avenue, Astoria, NY 11105

The performance runs approximately 60 minutes.

The design and production team includes projection and sound design by Jason Williams and lighting design by Ian McDonald. The production is produced by Nicole Jesson and Malini Singh McDonald for Theatre Beyond Broadway.

Biographies

Elizabeth June is an award winning actor, writer, singer and educator. A graduate of The Actors Studio Drama School MFA program, Elizabeth June is a native New Yorker. Mentored by Dean James Lipton, Elizabeth June performed her thesis The Colored Museum by George C. Wolfe, directed by Malini Singh McDonald, at the hallowed Actors Studio. Though she creates predominantly for the theatre, Elizabeth June has a recurring role on Jerry Bruckheimer's Hightown, and has been seen on Criminal Minds, Manhunt, Fresh Off the Boat and Tyler Perry's Young Dylan. She has played American abolitionist and social activist Harriet Tubman several times, most notably on Black-ish Season 1 Episode 4 Crazy Mom. Selected theatre credits include: Balm in Gilead (Barefoot Theatre Company feat. Anna Chlumsky), Don't Explain (Nuyorican Poets Cafe feat. Ron Cephas Jones), Missing Celia Rose (Orlando Shakes feat. Rus Blackwell), and The Magnificent Dunbar Hotel (Robey Theatre Company feat. Jovan Adepo). As an educator, she can be found outside the classroom on YouTube bringing Jambo with Miss June to young audiences. Her gospel singing career includes singing with ensembles on Bobby Jones Gospel (BET), McDonald's Gospelfest, Al Sharpton's National Action Network and touring England, Scotland, Wales, Germany, France, Belgium and Israel. IG: nnnjunejaja

Malini Singh McDonald, Director & Producer: A native New Yorker who has been involved in the arts for her entire life. She received her MPA at Baruch where she received her BA in Theatre Arts and English Literature. She has an MFA in Directing from The Actors Studio Drama School. Select theatre credits include the revival of , Godspell (Producer, Broadway Revival); The Year of Living Dangerously (Publicist, 54 Below); Whiskey Pants: The Mayor of Williamsburg (Publicist, HERE Arts Center); From Ship to Shape (Publicist, Winner of Two United Solo Awards); The Eternal Space (Associate Producer & Marketing Director, Theatre Row); The Wiz (Director, Matsiko World Orphan Choir, Liberia); Torch Song Trilogy (Director, ATA), The Colored Museum and The Triple Goddesses (The Actors Studio). Malini is also the founder of Theatre Beyond Broadway. She is a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society and has collaborated with New Perspectives Theatre Company, The Anthropologists, Neo-Political Cowgirls, Broadway Artists Connection, and Mind the Art Entertainment. She is a member of The Actors Studio's PDW. Malini has been recognized for her role in the community with the Woman of Distinction Award for her contribution to Media, Arts and Culture from the City of New York.

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