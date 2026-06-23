Maxx Eddy To Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut With BI MEETS WORLD

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Los Angeles comedian Maxx Eddy Will make his Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut with Bi Meets World, a chaotic and sharply self-aware hour about bisexuality, masculinity, internet relationships and the ridiculous performance of being 'a real man.'

Blending stand-up and storytelling, the show follows Maxx from the beginnings of his entertainment career, where he overcompensated for his discomfort around being queer by leaning into exaggerated ideas of masculinity, through to a long-distance relationship that begins while streaming on Twitch with a Brazilian woman he eventually flies across the world to meet.

The trip ends with Maxx unknowingly smoking a PCP-laced joint on a beach, spiralling into a drug-induced panic attack and finding himself trying to punch the ocean in a bizarre attempt to physically overpower the waves. For the first time in his life, and only via unexpected drug intoxication, Maxx finds himself experiencing the kind of irrational aggression and hyper-masculine bravado he had spent years unsuccessfully trying to perform.

Over the course of the hour, Maxx examines the gap between the "alpha male" persona he's been trying to project and who he actually is. His dynamic Stage Presence and sharp writing satirise the arbitrary codes and stereotypes of masculinity. As he pokes fun at his pursuit of an ill-fitting manly identity, his unflinching honesty becomes the foundation for something deeper.

What emerges is an exploration of how sexuality, insecurity and gender performance shape identity, relationships, and emotional growth. By ridiculing harmful ideologies through retellings of his own experiences, Maxx demonstrates the particular pressures facing younger men navigating rigid expectations of masculinity, amplified by social media that defines what's acceptable across gender, sexuality and identity.

With high-energy storytelling and a show packed with punchlines, Bi Meets World roots itself in queer experience but the material lands just as hard with straight audiences. As the story spirals from Twitch streams and long-distance romance into panic attacks, parasocial intimacy and macho overcompensation, Maxx effortlessly demonstrates the exhausting performance of masculinity with biting wit.

Fast-paced, unapologetically confident and unexpectedly revealing, the show follows a young guy working out what you're meant to be, what you're allowed to be, and the freedom that comes with realising you can just do your own thing. Maxx's self-deprecating and relatable material pulls apart the definition of what it means to be a man, offering solace to anyone struggling with the pressure to conform.

Maxx Eddy: Bi Meets World performs 5th to 31st August (no days off) at the Blether at Gilded Balloon Patter House at 17:00.

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