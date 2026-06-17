Kat Lozano to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut with 'LOVE, KATIUSKA'

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As the Edinburgh Festival Fringe enters its second week, vocalist Kat Lozano is set to make her Fringe debut with her show, Love, Katiuska. Running from 17-22 August at Greenside @ Riddles Court (Pickle Studio), the show arrives in Edinburgh fresh from exclusive sold-out performances in London and Texas.

A Mexican-American performer now based in London, Lozano has spent her career bringing other people's stories and characters to life. In Love, Katiuska, she steps into the spotlight to tell her own.

Inspired by a diary entry she discovered from her fourteen-year-old self, the show explores the universal human desire to be seen, valued, and enough.

"Dear diary, I'm so scared of being a nobody. That totally scares me," she wrote. It is a fear that resonates across generations, particularly at a time when conversations around social media, validation and young people's wellbeing dominate public debate. Through music, storytelling and heart-felt humour, Love, Katiuska examines the cost of seeking external approval and the liberating journey towards self-acceptance.

At the heart of the show is the moving story of Kat's relationship with her Mexican grandmother. Despite a language barrier that often limited their communication, the pair found connection through music. In her grandmother's final days, song became a bridge between worlds, transcending words and revealing the profound power of love, cultural lineage and belonging.

Blending cabaret, musical theatre, and deeply personal storytelling, Love, Katiuska is a raw and uplifting exploration of identity, ambition, family and intergenerational dreaming. While the support of a loving partner and the comforting rituals of her grandmother's baking helped carry her through life's darker moments, the show's central revelation is both simple and profound: no achievement, accolade or audience can define your worth.

Far more than a concert, Love, Katiuska is a fierce, funny and vulnerable celebration of embracing who you already are.

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