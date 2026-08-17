Kimberly Hart-Simpson to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut with AMNESIA
Performances will run at Pleasance Courtyard (Bunker Two) form 5–31 August.
Actor and writer Kimberly Hart-Simpson will make her Edinburgh Fringe debut with Amnesia, a bold funny new solo show presented as part of the prestigious Pleasance Edinburgh National Partnerships programme.
Written and performed by Hart-Simpson whose screen credits include Coronation Street and Brassic, Amnesia is a fiercely funny and deeply human portrait of life, loss and working-class resilience on the North Wales coast. Performances will run at Pleasance Courtyard (Bunker Two) form 5–31 August (not 17) at 16:25 (60 mins).
Set in Rhyl, Amnesia follows Kelly, a dementia carer and daughter of two Tom Jones tribute acts, who prides herself on holding everything together, from chaotic care home shifts to turbulent friendships and family expectations. But as she conceals devastating personal news, the cracks begin to show. Combining razor-sharp comedy with emotional honesty, the piece shines a light on carers, community spirit and the realities of dementia, without ever losing its irreverent humour.
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