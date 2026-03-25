John Barrowman Brings MY LIFE IN MUSICALS To Glasgow Pavilion

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From the wings of the West End to the bright lights of Broadway, John Barrowman has spent more than three decades commanding stages and screens with irresistible charm and show-stopping vocals. Now, the multi-talented performer brings My Life In Musicals - a glittering concert evening that feels part celebration, part confession, and wholly theatrical to audiences around the UK.

Over the course of one electrifying evening, audiences are invited to step inside the stories behind his 23 leading roles across the West End and Broadway, relived with warmth, wit, and unapologetic sparkle.

John Barrowman shares “From descending the staircase in Sunset Boulevard to sailing high in Anything Goes, from the passion and heartbreak of Miss Saigon to the razor-sharp brilliance of Company and the razzle-dazzle of Chicago, my life has been one glorious, glitter-dusted adventure. This tour is my love letter to every stage, every song, and every one of you who’ve cheered, cried, laughed and believed right along with me. The spotlight may shine on me but the magic, that’s always been ours. I can’t wait to bring you my life in musicals”

La Cage Aux Folles to The Phantom of the Opera and more, Barrowman revisits the productions that defined eras — and in many cases, defined him. Each number is threaded together with candid anecdotes, quick-fire humour, and moments of genuine reflection that reveal the person behind the showman.

There is laughter, and plenty of it. There is nostalgia, delivered with heart. And there are anthems — big, bold, unforgettable — that remind you exactly why Barrowman remains one of musical theatre’s most magnetic leading men. This is not simply a concert; it’s an evening of connection, storytelling, and unabashed celebration of live performance at its most joyful.

One thing is certain: when Barrowman takes centre stage, the room sparkles a little brighter. This is John Barrowman: My Life In Musicals.

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