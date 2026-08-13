GOODBYE DANDELION To Run At Edinburgh Fringe

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Told by real-life siblings Maddie Rice (on the mic) and Marcus Rice (on the keys), this poignant and sharply funny new work follows the final years of 87-year-old Darcy seen through the eyes of a new friend, bound by an extraordinary 50-year age gap. What unfolds is an unlikely friendship that is as life-affirming as it is heartbreaking.

Goodbye Dandelion blends storytelling and live music to explore life, loss and the unexpected connections that change us.

Goodbye Dandelion is the story of an unlikely friendship with a 50-year age gap. Oh, and death!

With warmth, wit and striking honesty, Goodbye Dandelion doesn’t shy away from the big questions. Instead, it leans into them, asking what it really means to live, what we fear about death, and what might happen if we let go of those fears. Blending vivid storytelling with a live piano score, the show creates an intimate, emotionally rich experience that lingers long after the final note.

From the team behind Fringe hit Pickle Jar, this is a bold new piece that balances humour and heartbreak with precision and charm -a must-see for audiences seeking something both entertaining and deeply affecting this Fringe.

Writer and performer Maddie Rice said: 'I'm so excited to be returning to Fringe, after a 7 year hiatus, and this time to get to work with my brother, Marcus, on a show that's close to my heart. It also feels really special to be collaborating with Katie Pesskin again, who I made Pickle Jar with in 2019. If you want an hour of storytelling and live music that means you get to laugh, cry and maybe even sing a little song, this show is for you!'

Performances run 5-30 August , Underbelly (Belly Dancer) @16:10 (60 mins).

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