EDINBURGH 2026: Review: TED HILL: POWERPOINDEXTER, Studio Five @ Assembly George Square
Ted Hill: PowerPoindexter is at Edfringe until 30 August
2026 Britain’s Got Talent finalist Ted Hill brings his show PowerPoindexter to this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.
Hill's style of performing is PowerPoint comedy, where he used slideshows to present ridiculous jokes, silly visuals and interactive elements for the crowd. Throughout the show, Hill tries out some alternative forms of comedy, like improv, roast battles and puppeteering, but ultimately, he does his best when he sticks to what he knows, with that being PowerPoint comedy.
On the desks of Studio Five at Assembly George Square, there were signs for the audience to use during the show when asked by Hill. These signs said 'too weird' and on the other side, 'not weird enough'. Hill used it as a gauge to see just how silly and obscure he could get before losing the crowd, a fun and interactive way of getting the attendees involved.
The interactive elements of the show were very strong as Hill would consistenty turn to audience members to ask questions, shoot American Minx with a fake gun that was hooked up to his screen and use programmed buttons to hold socially awkward conversations with people in the crowd.
PowerPoindexter is built on chaos, with Hill getting the crowd to participate in an autism test, a game of Geoguessr and using a WikiHow article to help with small talk. These moments demonstrate Hill's ability to turn the audience into a part of the show, however some of the more experimental stuff doesn't land quite the same consistency as his PowerPoint style. In the end, the overall message of the show is to be yourself, embracing the individuality that makes everyone different.
Ted Hill: PowerPoindexter is a chaotic, unconventional and highly interactive hour that is at its best when Hill embraces the wonderfully weird world of PowerPoint comedy.
Ted Hill: PowerPoindexter runs at Studio Five @ Assembly George Square until 30 August.
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