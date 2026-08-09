EDINBURGH 2026: Review: PROPHETS, Assembly
Prophets runs at Edfringe until 31 August
Prophets is a new piece of Scottish theatre which one Assembly’s ART Award. Produced by Leah Byrne, it is written by Jack MacGregor and directed by Fraser Scott.
Kerris (Rebecca Wilkie) is a researcher who is originally from a small Scottish fishing village who has arrived on a British Overseas Territory with only forty eight people living there. She meets Joe (Xander Cowan) who is friendly initially and invites her to their temple. Faith is extremely important to the islanders and they worship daily.
Kerris does a little bit of digging and notices a modified bible in her accommodation. When she questions Joe about the prophet it mentions, he grows instantly defensive. Kerris becomes increasingly convinced that their religion is actually a cult and she becomes obsessed with finding out the truth.
Joe is an awkward and vulnerable character, which is why when Xander Cowan makes the switch to portraying the prophet, it's so unsettling. His demeanour completely changes and he becomes intimidating and deeply unpleasant. Rebecca Wilkie holds steady as Kerris, a woman with her own vulnerabilities but an incredibly strong will.
Emma Moran’s design lends itself to this spooky atmosphere of the tiny, unreachable island. Jack MacGregor’s script is gripping, thrilling and unpredictable and there is strong direction from Fraser Scott.
Prophets is on every must-see list at the Fringe and it’s very nearly sold out the whole run for good reason- believe the hype!
|
Antigone 1989: A Town Hall Musical
Gilded Balloon Patter House (8/05-8/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Elvis in Chaos
Lime Studio at Greenside @ George Street (8/07-8/15) VIDEOS
|
Giovanni: Unstoppable
Alhambra Theatre (4/11-4/11)
|
Venue Premium - Two Doors Down
OVO Hydro (9/25-10/11)
|
Heated Rivalry: The Musical Parody!
Gilded Balloon Patter House - Other Yin (8/05-8/30)
|
Helen Bradley: Painter and Storyteller
Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar) (8/05-8/30)
|
Learning to Human
Gilded Balloon Teviot (8/05-8/30)
|
Heart Beats Strong
Pleasance Courtyard (Bunker 2) (8/05-8/31)
|
Tale of the Firebird
Assembly Roxy (Central) (8/06-8/30)
|
Glob
Underbelly (8/05-8/30)
Reader Reviews
To post a comment, you must register and login.