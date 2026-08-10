EDINBURGH 2026: Review: CHRIS RUTTER: IGNORANCE IS CHRIS, The Stand Comedy Club

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Any performer who makes the pilgrimage to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe immediately faces an uphill battle. By simply putting on your act in the Scottish capital during the month of August, you inadvertently pit yourself against thousands of others, all of whom are trying to make their show a success. When you also happen to be a comedian trying to make punters laugh in the warmest room in Edinburgh, however, that battle for success suddenly becomes nigh on impossible.

Such was the case for relative newcomer Chris Rutter, who brought his characteristically dry wit to his debut hour before a sold-out crowd. Now, getting butts in seats to begin with is no easy feat, but once you’re up on that stage trying to make ‘em laugh, that’s where the real battle begins. For Rutter, getting laughs is never an issue. The volume of the laughter, however, is where this debut hour disappoints.

Handpicked by The Stand comedy club as one of their five acts to spotlight at this year's Fringe,

It’s easy to see why Rutter is worthy of support from such an institution. Delivering short, snappy observations on modern-day life, the comic’s act feels relatively fresh with his calm, deadpan demeanour. That said, there is a moment pretty early into the show where it becomes clear that there is very little variation in the comedian’s delivery.

Now, there are plenty of laughs throughout. Rutter’s gags about his attraction to older women and how he feels about people working in professions with an ill-fitting surname (like a child minder called Dickinson) succeed in getting a reaction, but the laughs never rise above more than a chuckle. The one exception would be the highlight of the show where the comic tells the audience about the first time he met his stepsister, and how a quick Google search gave him some rather mixed messages on how to proceed.

That said, the show is written in such a way that it never feels like it is building to anything. More of a collection of comedic tidbits, there is very little connection from joke to joke. Lacking momentum and sorely missing any big laughs, this debut hour fails to keep us engaged. Chris Rutter undoubtedly shows some promise, but Ignorance Is Chris proves that the comedian has a long way to go.

Chris Rutter: Ignorance is Chris is at The Stand Comedy Club until 30 August

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