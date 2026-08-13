EDINBURGH 2026: Review: ALEX FRANKLIN KISS ME X, Underbelly Cowgate, Jelly Belly

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Alex Franklin delivers a gloriously funny, musically accomplished and unexpectedly moving hour in Kiss Me x, which celebrates trans joy, self acceptance and the simple, beautiful pleasure of a good kiss.



Franklin arrives with an infectious confidence, proudly embracing her half Chinese heritage, her post transition life and the necessity of hormone treatment, while simultaneously worrying about the state of the world, finding things 'spooky' and championing the wellbeing of the UK’s beaver population. It is an eclectic collection of interests, but in Franklin’s hands, the apparently random becomes wonderfully coherent.



Her comedy thrives on the contrast between intelligent observation and gleeful intentional immaturity. She happily identifies her own flaws, describing herself as immature, mischievous, “tricksy” and an over sharer, while proving to be considerably more thoughtful than she initially let on. There is an especially inspired sequence in which Franklin approaches dating with the seriousness of a job application, constructing a cover letter which highlights ther biology degree, PC skills including MATLAB (ooh!) and other additional qualifications in the hope of being selected as a plus one for a wedding abroad. It is an absurdly detailed demonstration of just how far she is prepared to go in pursuit of romance and a holiday.



Franklin has a passion for kissing and considers little more beautiful than a genuinely good kiss. Her enthusiasm becomes the springboard for some of the show’s most inventive comedy, whilst her playful references to dating, booby trapping and her very favourite game of ‘Up Dog’ demonstrates playfulness.



Yet beneath the silliness is a performer with something serious to say. Franklin speaks candidly about the damaging narratives which continue to surround trans people, including the assumption that she is deviant with a rejection that trans lives must be defined by struggle, abuse or unlovability. She recalls the abuse directed towards her online and exposes the incomprehensible cruelty of trolls.



A particularly striking section examines the notorious ending of Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, highlighting the deeply unpleasant treatment of a trans character and questioning the cultural messages which audiences have been encouraged to accept. Franklin’s discussion of her own past insecurities adds another layer.



The show is at its strongest when comedy, music and reflection collide. Franklin launches into an insightful and compelling song which explores definitions of what a woman is. It is witty, clever and genuinely moving, demonstrating that her musical ability is every bit as impressive as her comic instincts. Franklin’s voice is excellent, while her expert keyboard playing provides the perfect accompaniment to an hour which refuses to settle into a single comedic rhythm.



There is also considerable pleasure in Franklin’s depiction of her own social bubble, populated largely by queer and trans friends. Her observation that being straight is “so vintage” captures the show’s irreverent approach perfectly. Franklin is not attempting to present a carefully sanitised version of trans existence. Instead, she embraces the messy, funny, complicated and occasionally ridiculous reality of being trans.



Kiss Me x is ultimately a celebration of trans joy. Franklin does not simply argue that trans people deserve love. Franklin demonstrates, through infectious humour, superb musicality and disarmingly honest storytelling, how much cheer can be found in claiming it.



Funny, clever, musically impressive and genuinely heartfelt, Alex Franklin’s Kiss Me x is a sparkling celebration of trans joy which leaves a very persuasive case for giving Alex exactly what she wants. Alex Franklin does not just kiss and tell, she kisses, tells and absolutely slays.

Alex Franklin Kiss Me x runs at Underbelly Cowgate (Jelly Belly) until 30 August (except 17) at 2:25pm (1hr)

AGE GUIDANCE: 18+ (Guideline)

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...