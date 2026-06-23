EDINBURGH 2026: GEAROID FARRELLY Q&A

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BWW catches up with Gearóid Farrelly to chat about bringing No Pressure to the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about No Pressure.

No Pressure is my new stand-up show about dancing, grief, masculinity, and trying to keep it together when the universe has other plans. In 2025, I found myself in the spotlight as part of the first male same-sex couple on the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars—a genuinely bizarre experience. Offstage, I was dealing with gradually losing my cat, who had been a massive part of my life. The result is a show packed with laughs about identity, love, unexpected responsibility, and the strange emotional journeys we find ourselves taking whether we're ready or not.

Where might we have seen you before?

I have performed at the Edinburgh fringe many times. I also was tour support for Joanne McNally and Sarah Millican. So I've toured the uk and Europe as a bridesmaid. On TV I did DWTS obviously and last year I was in the movie "Four Mothers" which starred James McArdle. I also wrote on TLC's new panel show "Unacceptable". Also I am on two podcasts, one with Josh Jones and Morgan Rees called "Chatting With Cherubs" and also an irish show called "Agony Rants".

Having performed at the festival before, do you think you know what to expect from the Fringe?

I have had many different fringe experiences but you never know which one of those this year will be. Good, bad or indifferent. My fringe routine is not to engage with the fringe too much. Just try to enjoy doing my show and seeing the stuff I want to see. I try stay out of the hoopla as it can get exhausting and competitive. Most of your professional fringe experience is out of your control. But you can decide to just enjoy your time there which I always try to do. Last year I did a WIP and it was my favourite year I've ever had. I'm going to take that mindset into this year.

Who would you like to come and see it?

Oh I've learned that you can never second guess who your audience is, particularly in Edinburgh. I love finding out how people hear about my show. I'd love hearing how people hear about me. But if you like Sarah Millican or Joanne McNally that is a good start as I am their tour support. I'd like everyone to come and see the show. Especially if you've overhead a special pet.

What would you like audiences to take away from the show?

I'd like them to come away have had a real belly laugh and to think that they enjoyed the show and they really should go to comedy more often! Also maybe that they want to try something new for themselves!

Gearóid Farrelly's new stand-up show 'No Pressure' will be at the Assembly – George Square - Studio 5 at 7.20pm for tickets go to www.edfringe.com

Photo credit: Paul Canning

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