Craig Hill Will Mark 28 Years in Comedy With YOU'RE NOT EVEN SAFE UP THE BACK! at Edinburgh Fringe as

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Craig Hill will celebrate 28 years in the comedy business with brand new Edinburgh Fringe show You're Not Even Safe Up The Back! Performances will run 6 - 30 August 2026 (not 17,18,24, 25) at 7.25pm (60 min) at Just The Tonic ,Nucleus, Atomic Room.

Craig Hill said: '28 years later! No, not the zombie film, my comedy career! And I still get just as buzzed up as ever about the Edinburgh Fringe. It's like the beginning of my year and there's nothing like 3 weeks on stage every night with those fantastic Fringe audiences. Years ago I said, 'Why don't you come down the front?' Now? 'You're not even safe up the back!''

Craig Hill is firmly established as one of the country's best-loved entertainers. Starting working life as a hairdresser in Glasgow bantering with the clients, Craig went on to study drama at Langside College and acting at Queen Margaret College, Edinburgh, where his comedy characters and improvisation skills led him naturally into stand-up. A friend secretly booked him in for an open spot at The Gilded Balloon in 1998 and he was hooked! After regular gigs he was invited by the BBC to be part of TV comedy show The Live Floor Show alongside Frankie Boyle and Miles Jupp. He then hosted his own TV show Craig Hill's Out Tonight and his own radio show Craig Hill's Passionate Encounters. Other TV appearances include a spot with Carrie Fisher on Good News Week in Australia, as well as comedy show Spicks and Specks and Sydney Comedy Festival's TV showcase Cracker Night .

He has appeared at The London Palladium, at Glastonbury and hosted Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sydmonton Festival, BBC's T In the Park coverage and Montreal's Just for Laughs. Craig has had successful runs at Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney Comedy Festivals (performing at the prestigious Sydney Opera House) and New York's Soho Theatre, hosted Vodacom Funny Fest in Capetown, South Africa and performed in Toronto, Madrid, Barcelona, Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Ghent, Athens and even as far afield as Estonia, Bulgaria, Croatia and Transylvania!

He has hosted Inverness' Hogmanay for several years and in 2024 Craig celebrated his 25th year at the Edinburgh Fringe.

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