AN ECHO IN THE VOID to Make World Premiere at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

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No Boundaries Theatrical Productions will return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, bringing a brand-new darkly funny chamber thriller, An Echo in the Void, which explores grief in a world where people are increasingly turning to technology for emotional comfort.

The company's last Fringe appearance in 2023 saw their co-production Blue, written by and starring June Carroll, awarded a Fringe First.

An Echo in the Void stars Adam Sinclair, a Scottish actor known for his leading role in Irvine Welsh's Ecstasy and most recently seen in BBC children's action-adventure television series Gifted. The play also features Grace Serrano, known for her lead roles in the films The Line and Take the Night. The remaining cast members will be announced in the coming weeks.

The play is set inside a pioneering experimental programme: a system designed to treat grief - using technology to recreate voices, memories, and versions of the people we've lost. Inside it, four strangers are held in a space they cannot leave, one that listens to them, studies them, and begins to respond.

Originally designed as a way of managing loss, the system shifts as it learns. What begins as an emotional impossibility - walking away from something that looks and moves exactly like the person you loved - gradually becomes a physical one too. The system was designed to help people process grief. Instead, it starts to extend it, drawing them further in and offering each of them access not only to the people they have lost, but to the possibility of repairing unresolved relationships, emotional wounds, loneliness and regret, in forms that feel immediate and personal.

As the system evolves beyond its original purpose, becoming almost sentient, the play confronts a question that feels increasingly close to home: if something can convincingly give you back what you've lost, would you refuse it?

The play sits against a recognisable reality: technology is already beginning to simulate emotional relationships, and people are forming attachments to systems that respond, remember and reflect them back to themselves. Grief, meanwhile, isn't going anywhere. An Echo in the Void places itself at that collision point, where loss meets a world that is getting better and better at answering it.

Unfolding in real time, the play builds towards a single, impossible choice: expose the system and risk destroying it, or accept what it offers and allow it to continue.

'With An Echo in the Void I set out to write an emotionally charged chamber thriller that was also darkly funny and I wanted it to pull the audience in deeper with every turn, asking the question nobody wants to face: if a better version of you were waiting, would you still fight to remain yourself?' writer and director Jason Weiss.

'AI and virtual reality now touch nearly every facet of our world today, An Echo in the Void confronts the inherent danger this presents. What happens if the thing built to comfort us begins to know us better than we know ourselves?' Mark Giberson, producer No Boundaries Theatrical Productions.

No Boundaries Theatrical Productions focuses on new plays by up-and-coming artists and fresh takes on existing works for the stage.

About Adam Sinclair

Adam Sinclair is a Scottish film and television actor, trained at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in Glasgow. He is known for his leading role in Irvine Welsh's Ecstasy, his role as Jason Jackson in Channel 4's Boyz Unlimited and his recurring role in Rizzoli &Isles. He has also appeared in 24: Live Another Day, Mile High, Lip Service and Holby City, and most recently starred in BBC children's action-adventure series Gifted.

An Echo in the Void performs 5th to 29th August (not 19th) at Assembly Roxy Upstairs at 16:40 (60 mins).

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