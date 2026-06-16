ADELE CLIFF'S TOPICAL EARLY LATE NIGHT SHOW WITH ADELE CLIFF to Open at Edinburgh Fringe

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Comedian Adele Cliff is to bring ADELE CLIFF'S TOPICAL EARLY LATE NIGHT SHOW WITH ADELE CLIFF to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, running Fridays through Mondays from August 7 to 30, 2026 at The Yurt, Hoots Potterow. The show, which Cliff describes as modeled on American late-night television, will feature material written fresh each day, combining stand-up, news commentary, special guests, and interactive games. Cliff will be joined on stage by Katie Pritchard, a Musical Comedy Awards winner serving as a one-woman house band, and Will Davies as chief correspondent. Tickets are pay-what-you-want and the show carries a 16-plus age recommendation.

Adele Cliff's Topical Early Late Night Show With Adele Cliff is set to bring all the best parts of an American late-night TV show to Edinburgh in the early evening. This first-of-its-kind topical comedy extravaganza guarantees fresh material every day (from Friday - Monday throughout August), with a high-energy mix of stand-up, sharp news analysis, special guests, and interactive games.

Wielding her signature gag-heavy style and penchant for silliness, Adele will tackle the day's biggest stories as they happen. She will be joined on stage by 'one-woman house band' Katie Pritchard (Musical Comedy Awards winner as seen on Harry Hill's V-Club Nite) and chief correspondent Will Davies ('intelligent, offbeat, and a little mysterious' A Young(ish) Perspective).

Adele Cliff is a London based stand up comedian from Cambridge. She was the first woman to be named UK Pun Champion and she is the only person to be named amongst Dave's Funniest Jokes of the Fringe four years running. An accomplished joke writer, Adele has also featured in best jokes lists in The Times, The Telegraph, The Evening Standard, The Scotsman, The Irish Times, The i Newspaper and Metro as well as being nominated for Leicestershire's Favourite Joke in 2019, and contributing to the Leicester Comedy Festival's All Puns Blazing joke book. She has also written for BBC Radio 4's The News Quiz, BBC Radio Scotland's Breaking the News and appeared on BBC Scotland's Edinburgh Unlocked.

Adele has been performing solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe for over a decade and has become a fan favourite at comedy festivals all over the UK. Her charismatic Stage Presence, clever and relatable material and impeccable comedic timing leave audiences in stitches and have seen her named Pegasus Comedy Comedian of the Year and nominated for Best New Show at Leicester Comedy Festival. This year she is also performing a Work in Progress solo show at 2pm at Hoots Potterow (Container 1).

LISTINGS INFORMATION

VENUE: The Yurt, Hoots Potterow, Potterrow Port (Underpass) EH8 9AA

DATES: Fridays - Mondays, 7th - 30th August 2026

TIME: 7:20pm (1hr)

Cliff, a London-based comedian originally from Cambridge, has performed solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe for over a decade and holds the distinction of being the first woman named UK Pun Champion, as well as the only comedian to appear in Dave's Funniest Jokes of the Fringe four years in a row. She has written for BBC Radio 4's THE NEWS QUIZ and BBC Radio Scotland's BREAKING THE NEWS. In addition to the topical show, she is scheduled to perform a work-in-progress solo set at 2pm at Hoots Potterow's Container 1 during the same festival run. Tickets and further information are available at edfringe.com.

TICKET PRICES: PWYW

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