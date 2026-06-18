A PUBLIC DISPLAY OF AFFECTION to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut at Gilded Balloon

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Canadian theatre-maker Jonathan Wilson will bring his acclaimed solo show A Public Display of Affection to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it will play Gilded Balloon Patter House throughout August.

Written and performed by Wilson and directed by Mark McGrinder, the production is presented by Rhymes with Purple and arrives in Edinburgh following a celebrated run at Crow's Theatre in Toronto. The show transforms what begins as a seemingly straightforward talk by a self-described "queer elder" into a deeply personal journey through love, loss, desire, and survival.

Set against the backdrop of Toronto in the 1970s and 1980s, A Public Display of Affection traces Wilson's coming-of-age during a period when queer visibility often carried significant personal risk. Through a series of vivid stories and memories, the production examines a time when something as simple as holding hands in public could be an act of defiance.

Blending comedy with moments of profound vulnerability, the show asks what happens when queer history risks being lost beneath the narratives of progress and assimilation. In an era when LGBTQ+ stories continue to face challenges, A Public Display of Affection serves as both remembrance and testimony, insisting on the importance of preserving lived experiences.

Wilson is an award-winning Canadian actor, comedian, playwright, and voice performer whose career spans theatre, film, television, and improvisation. A former member of The Second City's Toronto company, he is also known for writing and performing the acclaimed semi-autobiographical play My Own Private Oshawa, which was later adapted for television. His stage credits include The Laramie Project, The Normal Heart, and Disney's The Lion King, for which he received a Dora Mavor Moore Award for Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role for his portrayal of Timon.

His screen work includes Saint Ralph, New York Minute, PCU, Kids in the Hall: Brain Candy, Sue Thomas: F.B.Eye, This Is Wonderland, and Murdoch Mysteries, while his extensive voice acting credits include Little Bear, Redwall, Camp Lakebottom, Skatoony, and Mia and Me.

Performance Information

A PUBLIC DISPLAY OF AFFECTION

Venue: Gilded Balloon Patter House – The Snug

3 Chambers Street, Edinburgh EH1 1HT

Dates: August 5-30, 2026

No Performances: August 17 and August 24

Time: 7:20 p.m.

Running Time: 60 minutes

Directed by Mark McGrinder, A Public Display of Affection is produced by Frodo Allan with associate producer Alice Turner.

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