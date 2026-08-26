Sarasota Opera Receives $30,000 Grant for Youth Education Programming

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Sarasota Opera has been awarded a $30,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County in support of Sarasota Youth Opera and Education programs and the company's Aficionado Dinner. The funding will help expand access to high-quality arts education, live opera experiences, and meaningful engagement opportunities for young people, families, educators, and community supporters throughout Sarasota County.

Support from the Foundation will sustain programs that introduce students and families to opera as a living, welcoming art form. Through Sarasota Youth Opera Choruses, young performers receive more than 400 hours of extracurricular instruction each school year, building vocal technique, musicianship, stage presence, confidence, collaboration, and a sense of belonging. Productions such as Rootabaga Country (Youth Opera's 2026 Fall production) give young performers leading roles in a professional setting while student audiences see their peers succeed on stage.

The grant will also support school-based and community learning opportunities, including Invitation to Opera, Youth Opera Matinees, Artists in Schools, Opera House Tours, and access to Winter Opera Festival dress rehearsals.

A portion of the funding will also support Sarasota Opera's Aficionado Dinner, an annual stewardship event for Leadership donors giving as Double Co-Producers or more annually. The event celebrates patrons whose generosity helps Sarasota Opera produce operas that entertain, enrich, educate, and inspire diverse and growing communities. For more information about Sarasota Opera and its education programs, visit SarasotaOpera.org.

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