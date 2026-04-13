Review: NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF HOLLYWOOD at Van Wezel

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Neil Berg, is a man of many hats in the entertainment world! From dazzling Hollywood to the grand stages of Broadway, he effortlessly dons the role of musician, composer, lyricist, and producer. However, at his core, he shines brightest as a visionary creator. Together with his producing partner, Adam Friedson, Neil Berg graced Van Wezel with the spectacular show “100 YEARS OF HOLLYWOOD”. Hitting the road with this top-notch Broadway touring concert, Neil Berg takes the show to over 120 cities annually, maintaining its status as a must-see attraction for the past ten years.

"100 YEARS OF HOLLYWOOD" is a delightful journey through the cinematic gems that have defined our cultural landscape. It captures the essence of both the uproarious comedies and the soul-stirring ballads that have become the melodies of our existence. With each scene and quote etched in our memories, the show weaves a tapestry of nostalgia and entertainment that resonates with audiences of all ages. Berg skillfully guides us through a history of film, punctuated by timeless songs that span the decades, creating an engaging experience filled with lively banter and audience participation.

This show is truly the epitome of a crowd-pleaser! Berg, along with his exceptional talent, seamlessly matches songs with the perfect singers from his repertoire. Rayshun LaMarr shines brightly with every note he hits, leaving the audience in awe. Kareema M Khouri's rendition of "I Will Always Love You" was truly a sight to behold, captivating hearts along the way. Erick Buckley's performance as he embodied Elvis with his singing and dance moves stole the spotlight. Rita Harvey wowed the audience with her breathtaking soprano range, showcasing her incredible vocals.

The real star of the “100 YEARS OF HOLLYWOOD” is none other than Neil Berg himself. Neil Berg brings a captivating energy to the stage, making it feel as if you are a guest in his own living room. Alongside his band, he effortlessly entertains the audience with a casual and intimate performance. Berg's comfort and charisma on stage shine through as he guides the audience through a journey spanning 100 years of Hollywood history. Attending the show is not just a night out, but an opportunity to have a lively, fun and educational experience. It's an evening filled with entertainment, laughter, and valuable insights into the world of Hollywood.

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