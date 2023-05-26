FST Improv Reveals Summer Season Lineup

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) has announced the lineup for its Summer Improv Season, running from June 3 through September 30. With five diverse shows, including its annual Fourth of July holiday musical, FST Improv is bringing Sarasota audiences a wide range of improvisational styles and performances this summer. Tickets are $15 and are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941.366.9000.

The first show of the Summer Season is the audience favorite FST Improv Presents: Comedy Lottery, where twelve lucky audience members select the night's lineup of games. Once the games have been selected, FST Improv cast members spin scenes, sketches, and songs to win over the audience's laughter. Every performance is different, but one thing is guaranteed: the improvisers' fate is in the audience's hands. Comedy Lottery plays Saturdays in FST's Bowne's Lab from June 3 to July 29, 2023.

Next up is FST Improv Presents: Freedom!, a special, one-night-only holiday improv show celebrating Independence Day. Inspired by audience suggestions, improvisers will reveal an untold story of the American Revolution. This never-before-seen musical will take place on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in FST's Bowne's Lab.

“This show has become an important 4th of July tradition for a lot of people in our community,” said Will Luera, FST's Director of Improv. “Our top-notch cast will put an entertaining comedic spin on Independence Day by creating a completely original musical on the spot. It's always a joy to see what my fellow improvisers come up with based on the simple audience suggestion of an occupation or the name of a colony.”

Beginning Saturday, August 5, FST Improv Presents: As Seen on TV, an original sitcom created on the spot. Featuring a never-before-heard theme song and commercials, As Seen on TV includes all of the elements of one of America's favorite forms of televised entertainment. As Seen on TV will play Saturday nights at 7:30PM in FST's Bowne's Lab through September 30, 2023.

FST Improv's popular salute to the high school classics of the '80s, FST Improv Presents: Fast Times at John Hughes High, returns for an exclusive performance on Saturday, August 12, 2023. Inspired by such films as The Breakfast Club and Risky Business, select FST Improv cast members will shape an all-new story celebrating the abundant awkwardness, hormones, and dreams of American teenage life. Featuring the genre's beloved stock characters, Fast Times at John Hughes High will help audience members relive their school years, serving up laughter along the way.

Bringing the Summer Improv Season to a close is FST Improv Presents: The End of the World, which performs for one night only:  Saturday, September 2, 2023. Disaster has struck the planet and the future of humanity is at stake. The world's only hope is for FST Improv to record a movie telling the true story of the end of the world, leaving their film behind as a warning to any future civilization looking to make a go of it here on Earth. This 90-minute improvised disaster movie performance will have audiences both laughing and rooting for FST Improv's performers to beat the odds and survive the end of the world.

Taking the Bowne's Lab stage in Tournament of Fools and Comedy Roulette are returning cast members: Kevin Allen, Tori Baird, Taylor Bungo, Cameron Clements, Christian Corpora, Valerie Dale, Sylvia Day, Sarah Durham, Darryl Knapp, Will Luera, Shawn McWhinnie, Kathryn Parks, Keegan Penny, Sal Piccolo, Christine Reagan, Autumn Steiner, Joshua Thomason, AJ Trinci, Danielle Trzcinski, and Matt Walker. Jim Prosser or Helena Rankin will alternate as musical improvisers on the piano at each performance.

FULL PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

FST Improv Presents: Comedy Lottery

Saturday, June 3, 10, 17, and 24 on 7:30PM

Saturday, July 8, 15, and 29 at 7:30PM

FST Improv Presents: Freedom!

Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Laughter

Saturday, July 1 at 7:30PM

FST Improv Presents: As Seen on TV

An Improvised Sitcom

Saturday, August 5, 19, and 26 at 7:30PM

Saturday, September 9, 16, 23, and 30 at 7:30PM

FST Improv Presents: Fast Times at John Hughes High

Saturday, August 12 at 7:30PM

FST Improv Presents: The End of the World

An Improvised Disaster Movie

Saturday, September 2 at 7:30PM



