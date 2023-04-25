The Santa Barbara Symphony Presents PLATINUM SOUNDS

The Santa Barbara Symphony's 70th Anniversary season performs its penultimate program titled Platinum Sounds: The Santa Barbara Symphony Turns 70 on Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 14 at 3:00 p.m., preceded by a pre-concert "Conversations with Kabaretti" at 2:00 pm on Sunday.

This platinum anniversary concert highlights The Symphony's brilliant principal players in American composer Jonathan Leshnoff's work Concerto Grosso, previously commissioned for the Symphony's 60th anniversary. Violin soloist and multi-GRAMMY® nominee Philippe Quint brings his imaginative approach to Mendelssohn's beloved Violin Concerto, and Johannes Brahms' monumental Symphony No. 1 - which took the composer 21 years of revisions to declare ready for public performance in 1876 - will bring the evening to a triumphant close.

"I'm looking forward to revisiting Brahms Symphony No. 1, one of the greatest symphonic masterpieces of the Austro-German tradition," shared Nir Kabaretti, Music and Artistic Director of the Santa Barbara Symphony. "We are also delighted to welcome the talented Philippe Quint back to Santa Barbara for his fourth program with us, making him the most frequent guest artist in recent years. And it's always a thrill to shine a spotlight on our very own principal musicians, who will bring Concerto Grosso to life once again, which was originally commissioned ten years ago for our 60th anniversary. We look forward to sharing this evening of Platinum Sounds together!"

One of the most versatile and imaginative artists on the concert stage today, multiple GRAMMY® award-nominee American violinist Philippe Quint is internationally recognized for his unique approach to classical core repertoire, championing new music, rediscovering neglected works and creating a new format of docu-concert experience; multimedia journeys about lives of Astor Piazzolla and Charlie Chaplin. "Truly phenomenal" is how BBC Music Magazine recently described him. Philippe Quint plays the magnificent 1708 "Ruby" Antonio Stradivari violin on loan to him through the generous efforts of The Stradivari Society®.

PROGRAM

Jonathan Leshnoff | Concerto Grosso (Commissioned for The Symphony's 60th Anniversary)

Jessica Guideri, violin I

Ryo Usami, violin II

Trevor Handy, cello

Amy Tatum, flute

Lara Wickes, oboe

Donald Foster, clarinet

Andy Radford, bassoon

Teag Reaves, horn

Jon Lewis, trumpet

Dillon MacIntyre, trombone

Felix Mendelssohn | Violin Concerto

Philippe Quint, violin

Johannes Brahms | Symphony No. 1

Platinum Sounds is generously supported by Principal Concert Sponsor, Montecito Bank & Trust; Artist Sponsor, Christine A. Green; and Selection Sponsors, Judd* & Susan Lundt, Stefan & Christine Riesenfeld, and Anne Smith Towbes.