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Shakespeare's classic comedy will get a bilingual makeover at Pacific Conservatory Theatre (PCPA) in La Comedia of Errors. This high-energy adaptation brings together English and Spanish, music, comedy, and telenovela-inspired theatrics for a fresh and joyful take on one of Shakespeare's most beloved farces.

Performances run September 10–27 at the Severson Theatre in Santa Maria on the campus of Allan Hancock College. Tickets are available now at pcpa.org.

La Comedia of Errors follows a whirlwind of mistaken identities, improbable coincidences, and family confusion with a distinctly Latine flair that invites audiences to view Shakespeare through a new cultural lens. Set in a contemporary U.S.–Mexico border town, the story captures a community-driven whirlwind of telenovela-style mistaken identities, physical slapstick, and vibrant music. The plot unfolds as Antífolo de México and his servant Drómio arrive in the region, unwittingly colliding with their identical twin cross-border counterparts, Antipholus of the U.S.A. and Dromio of the U.S.A. As the locals grapple with communication barriers and financial mix-ups, the production seamlessly blends English and Spanish dialogue to elicit laughter in any language. PCPA's staging explores deeper modern themes of family separation, immigration, and ultimate community resilience.

For director Christian Arteaga, the production's inspiration comes from both Shakespeare's timeless comedy and the telenovelas that shaped his childhood.

“Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors has long been celebrated for its wonderfully chaotic plot, where mistaken identities and improbable coincidences collide to create delightful confusion,” Arteaga says. “Part of the play's enduring charm is that we, the audience, are always in on the joke. We know who the characters truly are, even when they do not.”

But Arteaga asks audiences to consider what happens when spectators stop simply observing and begin belonging.

“As the child of immigrants who grew up in the 1990s, I found the answer in the world of the telenovela,” he explains. “It is a world where emotions are unapologetically larger than life, comedy is fearless, and every moment is played with complete conviction.”

The production ultimately seeks to celebrate the power of theatre to bring people together.

“What La Comedia of Errors offers is more than a new adaptation of Shakespeare,” says Arteaga. “It invites us to inhabit the play together; to laugh together, to celebrate together, and to recognize ourselves in one another long after the final curtain.”

Cast & Creative Team

Directed by Christian Arteaga, with Tony Parker as scenic designer, Caroline Rein as Costume Designer, Michael Palumbo as lighting designer, Molly Costello as sound designer, and Hugo Carbajal as movement director, and Rebekah Carriere as stage manager.



Photo Credit: Mark Velasquez, Pictured; Marilet Martinez*, Christen Celaya*, and Alexander Pimentel*, *Member, Actors Equity Association

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