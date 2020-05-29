VIDEO: Hear A Message from The Backstage Artists of The Old Globe

Read and watch a message from the technical director of The Old Globe, Joe Powell:

"Hello! I'm Joe Powell, Technical Director here at The Old Globe. I wanted to take a moment to send you a video message on behalf of all the incredible carpenters, painters, and technicians who don't have any sets to build right now.

Normally at this time of year, we'd be busy putting the finishing touches on our summer shows: a big musical on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage, the Summer Shakespeare Festival in the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre, and a delightful comedy in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre.

I miss seeing these shows go up. I miss the sense of pride that I and my colleagues on the Globe's technical staff feel when we put shows on the stage.

Instead, we are finding new ways to make theatre matter. While we are planning for a return worthy of our beloved Globe theatre, we're developing online content to educate and entertain audiences we've never reached before.

Like you, we can't wait to get back to The Old Globe, to building the sets where the stories you love play out, to making the magic of live theatre. Until the time comes when we can safely return, we must band together to keep the GlobeRISING."

