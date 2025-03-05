Friends Of The Campbell Heritage Theatre Welcomes New Board Member, Heather McAllister

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Friends of the Heritage Theatre will welcome Heather McAllister to their Board of Directors. Ms. McAllister is a 5th generation Californian from San Jose. She attended Moreland Elementary School District and Campbell Unified High School District. She received a BA in Theatre Arts - Drama from SJSU, graduating with honors on the dean's list. Her career as a theatre and film professional took her to Los Angeles, Colorado, and New York City, where she worked in hundreds of productions Off-Off Broadway and with indie theatre, including her own theatre company, Hope Theatre, until 2017 when she returned to San Jose and took a position working for the City of Santa Clara / Mission City Center for the Performing Arts. Currently she is the 7th grade Resource Specialist Teacher for Moreland Middle School and is finishing her credential in Special Education, MMSN. (Mild to Moderate Support Needs)

Ms. McAllister is still active as an actor and her son is a filmmaker; talents that she believes will benefit the Friends of the Heritage Theatre in their activities. When asked why she choose to apply for the position as a Board Member of FOHT she replied, “Art brings people together, helps inspire thought, connection, creativity and joy. As for the Heritage Theatre, it is so beautiful, and it is a link to our heritage, from when Silicon Valley was the Valley of Heart's Delight.”

FOHT President, Samantha Ince welcomed Heather McAllister to the Board at a recent meeting and had this to say of her joining the organization, "Our board members are passionate about the arts, the City of Campbell, and the success of the Campbell Heritage Theatre. Heather is a great fit for the Friends, and we are excited to lean on her extensive experience in education and the arts to deepen our ties to the local community and further our support for the Heritage Theatre."

The “Friends” are continuing the search for additional members who would like to contribute to their mission. For information about Friends of the Heritage Theatre or to learn more about becoming a member of the Board of Directors, please email foththeatre@gmail.com or send a letter with your contact information to Friends of the Heritage Theatre, 1 West Campbell Avenue, #C32, Campbell, CA 95008.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Friends of the Heritage Theatre.

