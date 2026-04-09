Dedrick Weathersby Will Bring TUTTI FRUTTI Tribute to Santa Rosa on Juneteenth

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Following sold-out dates across the West Coast, 2022 Emmy and Broadway World Award winner Dedrick Weathersby will bring his high-octane concert production, Tutti Frutti: The Little Richard Concert Tribute, to The California Theatre of Santa Rosa on Friday, June 19, at 7:30 PM.

For Weathersby, performing this tribute on June 19 carries profound personal weight. An East Texas native, Weathersby grew up with a deep understanding of the holiday's origins. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally received news of their freedom-two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

"Being from East Texas, Juneteenth isn't just a date on the calendar; it's a part of my DNA," says Weathersby. "It represents the resilience and the delayed-but-certain triumph of my ancestors. Little Richard's music is an extension of that same spirit-it's the sound of liberation, of breaking boundaries, and of a Black man claiming his space in American culture. Bringing this concert to Santa Rosa on this specific day is my way of honoring that legacy."

This 80-minute concert experience shatters the "fourth wall," recreating the electricity of Little Richard's legendary 1960s Hollywood "Club Okeh" era. Backed by a powerhouse live band and featuring music licensed by Sony Music Publishing, the show is a soulful "musical revival" of hits like "Tutti Frutti," "Long Tall Sally," and "Good Golly Miss Molly."